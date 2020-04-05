Iulia Valentina Goes Braless Under Sheer Tank Top & White Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Iulia Valentina took to her Instagram page on April 4 to post a new revealing snapshot that stunned her 1.3 million followers. The Romanian model wore a tight white crop top and opted to go braless, leaving little to the imagination.

In the first photo, Iulia was photographed outdoors, seemingly just outside her house. She posed sideways next to a Land Rover car, lifting her left leg as she flaunted her pert booty in front of the camera, looking at the photographer with a slight smile on her face. In the second snap, she placed her left hand on the car for support as she posed with her backside, mostly facing the camera, showing off more of her round derrière. Her right hand was positioned under her breasts, lifting them for the photo, while her flawless skin was drenched in the warm sunshine.

Iulia sported a sheer crop top that clung to her enviable curves. She was braless underneath, but as she posed sideways, her buxom curves were not entirely seen. However, a glimpse of her sideboob was visible, making her fans happy. She wore a pair of white low-cut bikini bottoms with high leg cuts. It had narrow strings that tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

The stunner sported a full face of makeup that consisted of darkened brows, thick faux lashes, a light application of shimmering eyeshadow, bronzer, and nude-colored lipstick on her full lips. She kept her long blond hair down, parted to the side, and styled in soft, romantic waves, hanging down her back. She wore no jewelry with her sexy ensemble.

In the caption, Iulia asked her followers which of the two photos they liked best. She also shared what she felt about the “quarantine” period and expressed her love for the sun.

Many of her online admirers loved the newest update, as it gained more than 54,000 likes and over 460 comments, and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Iulia’s fellow model and followers flocked to the comments section of the post to let her know how beautiful she looked. Some fans were short on words, but still expressed their admiration with either heart-eyes or flame emoji.

“You are looking so cute and sexy,” one of her admirers commented, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous! I love the second photo best,” another fan gushed.

“I like them both. Your hair looks so gorgeous! Maybe you can make a tutorial on your channel?” said a third social media user.

“Quarantine with you any day,” wrote a fourth one.