Fran Drescher Says ‘The Nanny’ Virtual Reunion Table Read Is ‘Completely For The Fans’

The actress said she had no apprehension about doing the table read.

Many fans of The Nannywere thrilled when the cast announced that they would be reuniting for a virtual table read. Now, the show’s star Fran Drescher has said that pleasing the show’s fans was the entire point of the reunion. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Drescher discussed the show’s legacy, and how she’s spending her downtime as she quarantines in response to the coronavirus.

In the interview, the actress was asked whether she felt any hesitation about returning to the beloved character she played on the show. Drescher said she didn’t, and that the experience had been incredibly rewarding for her and the rest of the show’s cast.

“We are doing this completely for the fans that have supported the show for all these decades,” Drescher said.

She continued, explaining that the show’s cast did not get paid for the special.

“We thought, what better gift than to get together virtually from our living room to yours? No one got paid for it. It’s been a blessing and kept us all busy and active. We feel like we’re accomplishing something and are very excited to deliver this present. It made us feel so good to see each other. If the fans get even a fraction of the uplifting experience we had, it will be worth it,” she said.

Drescher also discussed how the table read came about, and said that the first conversations happened just over a week ago, and that the actual table read had been recorded on Friday. The actress explained that they didn’t want to record it live because of worries about the sound quality. If the reading had been live, she explained that glitches in audio could have led to a frustrating experience for audiences.

Drescher, who currently stars on NBC’s show Indebted, also said that Peter Marc Jacobson, who co-created the show, was the one who came up with the idea for a live table read. She also discussed how often she sees the rest of the show’s cast and crew, and said that it varies from person to person.

Even as she works with the rest of the cast to provide entertainment for Nanny fans, Drescher also said that preparing for the table read has given her something to focus on as she deals with quarantine. In discussing the show’s last legacy, Drescher said that she had been touched by the way the show resonated with millennials, and described it as “the gift that keeps on giving.”