Chanel West Coast Slays In Jeans And A Shredded Top In Her Backyard

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers with two sizzling snaps taken right in her backyard at home.

Though she was staying at home, Chanel got dressed in an edgy ensemble that showcased her petite physique to perfection. In the first snap from her update, she posed on a set of shallow stairs, which she referred to in her caption as “corner A.” of her backyard. She rocked a pair of high-waisted gray jeans that accentuated her petite waist and clung to her legs. The pants had a slightly looser fit towards the bottom, skimming over her calves and featuring some strap details that added to the edgy vibe of the look.

She paired the jeans with a t-shirt that featured a graphic on the chest and ripped shreds of fabric across her stomach. While the shirt wasn’t a crop top, the amount of skin exposed was similar to if Chanel had been completely baring her toned stomach.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of black lace-up boots with thick soles. Chanel’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in soft waves.

The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Chanel made sure to tag them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the first snap, Chanel lounged on the stairs with one hand behind her and the other resting on her knee. For the second snap, she leaned forward slightly, resting both of her elbows on her thighs and gazing down rather than directly at the camera. The contemplative pose showed off some of Chanel’s beauty look, and she appeared to have incorporated some pinkish-red tones into her eyeshadow.

Chanel’s fans loved the backyard photoshoot, and the post racked up over 60,700 likes within just 15 hours. It also received 806 comments from her eager followers.

“The West is the best,” one fan said, referencing Chanel’s name in a cheeky comment.

“You look so beautiful Chanel,” another follower added.

“Cute ain’t what I’m thinking you are the bomb,” another said.

“You have such a great fashion sense,” one follower commented, loving Chanel’s style.

Chanel has been keeping her fans entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of smoking hot posts that document her activities at home. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she made the decision to finally join TikTok, and shared a short dance video clip with her Instagram fans to encourage them to follow her on TikTok as well.