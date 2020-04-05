Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Helping Those Who Need It During Coronavirus Outbreak

While the NFL steamrolls towards the draft later this month, there are people in the league who are focusing on other, more important things. That’s the case with Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. While the coronavirus outbreak rampages across the country, the former Nebraska football star is looking to help those who need help the most. Taylor recently paid a visit to Cincinnati area homeless shelter, City Gospel Mission earlier this week, and donated money, time, and supplies.

The center posted on Instagram that Taylor wrote a “significant” check while also donating games and supplies. The center pointed out this isn’t the first time Taylor and his wife, Sarah, have paid a visit to the City Gospel Mission to try and help. The Bengals coach is also looking hard to find other people who can donate time and money as well.

He has told some of his assistant coaches they should donate to the City Gospel Mission as well. Taylor is the latest in what is becoming an ever-growing line of athletes and coaches who are taking their downtime and trying to help people in need.

There have been stories all over the web about people like Jason Heyward donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to organizations trying to help people who have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. What Taylor is doing is a bit more newsworthy because he’s relatively new to the city of Cincinnati. He was hired by the Bengals before last season and just suffered through his first year as a head coach with a 1-15 record.

It doesn’t appear his struggles on the field have hampered his desire to do some good in his adopted city. The people who follow City Gospel Mission are noticing how hard Taylor and his wife Sarah have done since their arrival.

One user commented on the post with their appreciation for the Bengals’ head man. “Great job Coach, keep up the good work on and off the field.”

Another tagged Sarah Taylor in their response, saying, “you guys do a lot good for this city. Good people.” That comment drew a reply from Sarah in the form of a heart emoji.

Another user was almost stunned beyond words and replied to the posting with a single word. “Wow!”

While Taylor and his wife are working to help the less fortunate in the city of Cincinnati, he’s also busy getting ready for that upcoming NFL Draft and deciding whether Joe Burrow will indeed be the first overall pick.