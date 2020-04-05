Kayla Moody Tugs On Bikini Top In Seductive Snap

Kayla Moody has not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from sharing titillating photos online. Over the past couple of weeks, she has managed to regularly update her Instagram page with a variety of pictures that show her flaunting her fabulous figure in an array of sexy outfits. Sunday was no different, as she uploaded a snapshot that saw her wearing a tiny bikini.

Kayla’s two-piece swimsuit was a made from a sparkly purple fabric. The skimpy top had classic triangle-style cups, which gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage. The bottoms were also revealing, amounting to not much more than a small piece of fabric with thin strings around her hips.

Kayla’s post saw her sitting outside on a bench. Green foliage was blurred in the background behind her. She struck a seductive pose and spread her legs while she playfully tugged on her bikini top with her thumb. Her toned thighs were on display as well as the curve of her hips. Her bronze skin was also prominent in the snap, as it looked smooth and flawless in the light. She puckered her lips while she looked at the camera.

The model wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves that framed her face and fell over her shoulders. Her makeup application included thick lashes and heavy eyeliner. She also wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned the bikini was available through online retailer Minimale Animale. She also credited the photography studio for their efforts.

Dozens of Kayla’s fans told her how sexy they thought the snap was.

“Dream woman you are and remain the most beautiful and sexiest woman I follow,” one admirer told her.

“Beautiful and gorgeous kayla darling you keep my spirits up in this time of sadness in the world,” wrote a second follower.

“hot damn!!! I need a cigarette now, and I don’t smoke,” joked a third Instagram user.

“Absolutely beautifull [sic] woman and very very sexy lady absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a fourth fan.

Kayla definitely knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. They seem to love seeing her in revealing outfits, and she does not seem to mind flashing plenty of skin. Not too long ago, she uploaded a snap that saw her flaunting her bare booty in a green miniskirt while she pumped gas.