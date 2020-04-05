Personal Trainer Chessie King Stuns In A Rainbow Bikini & Sticks Her Backside Out Her Window: ‘Quarantanning’

Chessie dangled her legs outside a two-story window to get a tan.

British personal trainer Chessie King had her fans in hysterics with a video that showed her sticking her curvy backside outside a window. She was wearing a revealing rainbow thong bikini, and she revealed that the point of her stunt was to soak up a little sun.

On Saturday, the body-positive social media influencer took to Instagram to share the funny and somewhat daring video with her 750,000 followers. Chessie, 26, was wearing a vibrant rainbow bikini that included a bandeau top with three straps on the back. Her matching thong bottoms featured a pattern of thick stripes that were an array of bright colors, including purple, blue, red, green, and yellow.

Chessie accessorized her cheerful swimsuit with a pair of stylish white cat-eye sunglasses. She was wearing her blond, chin-length bob straight and parted down the center.

Chessie was shown with her hands on the floor and the back half of her body sticking outside the second-story window of her home, which overlooked a city street. She had her legs straight and pert posterior up in the air. The sunlight outside was only hitting her from the calves down.

The video cut to a shot of Chessie’s legs that was filmed from the first-story window below. She playfully kicked her legs a few times before attempting to pull herself back inside. She was shown with her forearms on the floor and her bent legs up in the air inside her window. She laughed as her partner, Mathew Lewis-Carter, joked that she was “graceful as ever.”

In the caption of her post, Chessie quipped that she was trying to find a creative way to catch some rays while she was stuck at home. She labeled her unusual method of sunning herself “quarantanning.”

Since Chessie’s video was initially shared, it has been liked over 61,000 times. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to let her know that they were thoroughly entertained by her antics.

“Living la Vida Virus,” read one response to her video.

“Wetting ourselves thinking of the people opposite waking up from an afternoon nap, opening the curtains,” another fan wrote.

“SENSATIONAL bottom,” a third admirer gushed.

“Hahaha. You gotta do what you gotta do to get that Vit D,” a fourth commenter quipped.

One of Chessie’s followers asked her where she got her bikini, and she revealed that it was from ZAFUL. However, she purchased it years ago.

