WWE News: CM Punk Denies Hating Top Superstar

As The Inquisitr previously reported, CM Punk recently revealed that he thinks Roman Reigns was the best member of The Shield. However, this opinion appears to have confused some fans, as some believed that the former WWE superstar hates “The Big Dog.” However, Punk was surprised to learn this and dismissed this claim on Twitter over the weekend.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Punk responded to a fan who claimed that some people think he has an issue with Reigns. “The Straight Edge Superstar” was surprised to learn this, though, and confirmed that he harbors no ill will towards the Friday Night SmackDown superstar.

“Is this a thing? Why would I hate him?”

Of course, Punk has used social media in recent weeks to seemingly criticize “The Big Dog,” which has led to some fans and pundits speculating that he is not a fan of the WWE superstar.

As noted by Lords of Pain, Punk recently made a joke about WWE hosting WrestleMania 36 in the Performance Center with no fans attendance, saying that at least the fans can’t “boo” the former Shield starlet. Despite being a babyface, Reigns is a polarizing figure among the WWE Universe, and Punk’s comments were interpreted as a job.

However, as the Lords of Pain report states, Punk addressed his tweet on the Swings and Mrs. podcast, insisting that it wasn’t a personal attack on Reigns. According to Punk, the tweet was made in good jest and should be viewed nothing more than him goofing off on social media.

“If anybody is super offended I didn’t do it on purpose. Sometimes I just get Twitter fingers. It’s not the way I would have done things. It is what it is.”

Punk then went on to say that Reigns being booed by the fans shouldn’t be viewed as a negative thing, either. According to the former WWE Champion, the company could use the crowd’s pushback to create “layered” storylines, but the company seems more focused on trying to make him universally liked.

However, it remains to be revealed how Punk feels about Seth Rollins, another Shield member who some fans assume he has an issue with. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Punk has criticized the way in which “The Architect” conducts himself on social media.

Of course, the beef between the pair seemed like nothing more than fun and games. Rollins wanted a match with Punk at WrestleMania 36 after “The Straight Edge Superstar” returned to the wrestling world last October as a pundit for WWE Backstage. However, nothing really came of it in the end, and their war of words didn’t last long.