Ted Cruz Blasts Media As ‘Giddy With Glee’ About Coronavirus Pandemic

Ted Cruz is not a fan of the national media. He’s made that clear throughout his career as a United States Senator. On Saturday night, he illustrated that again, as he took to Twitter to claim there are people in the press who are happy, the coronavirus is sweeping across the globe.

Cruz was responding to a tweet from one member of the media, Glenn Kessler of the Washington Post. Kessler tweeted about a comment President Donald Trump made about the unemployment rates during his administration. Kessler put it out there as a statement from Trump’s State of the Union that did not age well. The reporter was talking about some abysmal unemployment numbers that have come about because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cruz took exception to the post and went on the offensive, pointing out where COVID-19 started and claiming “too many” are gleeful about the disease’s effect on the economy.

“The press hated that, three months ago, we had the lowest African-American & Hispanic unemployment ever recorded. Now that we’re in the midst of a global pandemic—which originated in Wuhan, not the Oval Office—too many in the press are giddy with glee.”

He put “hated” in all caps to accentuate the word and finished the tweet with the hashtag, RootForAmerica. While Cruz was replying to a tweet that seemed to be celebrating unemployment rates going up because of the virus, a more in-depth look at the rest of the reporter’s thread shows he was pointing out why Trump’s claims. The numbers the president used demonstrated cherry-picking a timeline that isn’t useful when talking about employment numbers.

In another tweet that Cruz seemingly ignored, Kessler pointed out they fact-checked the comment in real-time, showing the president was using three years compared to full terms of other presidents. It’s not clear whether Cruz didn’t see the other tweets or intentionally ignored them. It’s possible he would have still believed the tone of the thread was more celebratory of Trump being wrong than anything else.

Saturday was hardly the first time Cruz and other Republican politicians have claimed the media was happy about the pandemic. President Trump has made similar comments throughout the crisis.

Cruz has become a valuable political ally of the president over the years, long before he went to bat for him with his most recent tweet. Cruz also has first-hand knowledge of the fear coronavirus can instill as he quarantined himself for a time in March after coming into contact with a person who since tested positive.