Jeff Lowe Of ‘Tiger King’ Says A New Episode Of The Series Is Coming ‘Next Week’

Lowe announced that a new episode was coming in a video message.

Tiger King is debuting a new episode, according to Jeff Lowe. In a video message, Lowe said that they were filming another episode of the series, and that it would be on Netflix next week.

Lowe’s message was originally sent to Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney Turner. In the message, which Justin posted on Twitter, Lowe and his wife Lauren also tell the couple to stay safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff and Lauren from the Tiger King show on Netflix. Thank you for watching our show. [Producer] Christie [Dishner] said you’re a big fan and — you need a life. You just wasted seven hours on ours. Take care, guys. We love you. Netflix is adding one more episode, we’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe and put your mask on,” Lowe said.

Kourtney had discussed Tiger King on her podcast, Holding Kourt earlier in the week. In the time since the show aired, it’s become a viral sensation that has spawned theories and memes across the internet.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness tells the story of the feud between Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, a zookeeper, and Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist, and also dives into Maldanado-Passage’s life as a political candidate and singer. The show debuted on March 20 on Netflix.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! ????BREAKING NEWS FOLKS???? There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Lowe, who was Maldanado-Passage’s business partner before he took over Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, has yet to offer any details as to what the new episode will be about. Maldanado-Passage is currently serving a 22 year prison sentence for animal abuse and conspiring to kill Baskin, who is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Lowe said the show actually underrepresented how much of a criminal Maldanado-Passage was. Lowe said that Maldanado-Passage had stolen thousands of dollars from the park in order to fund his career as a singer, even though Maldanado-Passage wasn’t actually singing on the albums.

Lowe, who was interviewed alongside his wife Lauren, also said that everything about Maldanado-Passage was fake. He said that, while they tried to tolerate it as much as they could, they ultimately left for Las Vegas.

“That’s when Joe put out that Carole Baskin assassination tape,” Jeff explained, referring to Maldanado-Passage’s role in conspiring to murder Baskin.

Lauren also weighed in on Maldanado-Passage, explaining how difficult it was to be around him.

“Joe was definitely a nightmare,” Lauren said.