Gabby Allen Shows Off Trim Figure In Blue Sports Bra And Leggings For ‘Squat Challenge’ Video

Fitness trainer and model Gabby Allen gave her fans a challenge in the latest video on her Instagram page and they seem excited about it. Dressed in a blue sports bra and matching leggings, the blond beauty stood in front of the camera and confessed that she was missing working out with friends now that social distancing is required because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, she issued a challenge to them to see how many squats they could do in a minute and asked her over a million Instagram followers to join in. Gabby also disclose another motivation for taking on the challenge. She said that she had been doing a lot of press-ups at home recently but felt that it was time to focus on her legs.

“Because apparently I have nothing better to do with my time than to squat for a minute,” she said. “So, here we go, we’re gonna do squats…”

So after a couple of goofy dance moves presumably to psych herself up, Gabby assumed a wide-legged stance and bent her knees for a low squat. This continued for a couple of repetitions before she encouraged her fans to “go all the way down, every time.”

Eventually, Gabby tapped out and bent over to catch her breath. She also revealed that she had done 66 squats in one minute.

Gabby didn’t seem too impressed with her performance.

“Sixty-six squats in a minute, which I don’t even think is that good, is it?” she said.

The clip has been viewed over 75,000 times as of this writing and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some Instagram users claimed to have already tried the challenge.

“Literally just did this and got to 52 oh my godddd! It’s harder than it looks!!” one person wrote before adding a fire emoji to their comment.

Another Instagram user matched that tally.

“Just tried this and only squeezed in 52 Squats…????????????‍♀️ Now I’m definitely feeling the burn!!” they wrote.

Others seemed excited to try it out, with several people tagging other Instagram users to join them.

“I’ll give it a go now, my legs are my strongest part but I don’t think I’ll get anywhere near that!” another commenter added.

And, finally, like with many of her Instagram uploads some fans used the comment section as an opportunity to compliment Gabby’s figure.

“All that work has certainly paid off, cracking body,” a fourth fan wrote.