Rosanna Arkle Looks Smoking Hot In Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Rosanna Arkle might be in quarantine, but that hasn’t stopped her from sharing sexy photos online. Her latest Instagram share saw her looking smoking hot wearing a crop top and a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms while soaking up the sun on a porch.

Rosanna’s post consisted of two photos that saw her leaning against a door while sitting on the porch outside in the sun. Clouds in the blue sky were reflected on the glass on the doors, suggesting it was a nice day to be outside.

The model wore a blue crop top with white trim. The shirt stretched across her chest and was knotted just below her breasts, showing off her voluptuous bustline. She paired the top with matching string bikini bottoms.

The first snapshot captured Rosanna from the front as she sat with one knee up and her other leg extended. The pose put her toned legs on display while also showing off the bare skin on the back of her thigh. She gave the camera a sultry look while she leaned against the door.

Rosanna got a little sexy in the second picture, which saw her from a side angle. She sat on one foot, with her other leg extended, showing off the bronze skin on her booty and thigh as she peered over her shoulder at the camera. Her long hair was tossed over one shoulder. The strings on the side of her bikini were tied into a bow, drawing the eye to her slender waist.

Rossana wore her hair down. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, blush on her cheeks and a gloss on her lips.

In the post’s caption, she cracked a joke about women doing their own nails since salons were closed during the pandemic.

A few of her female followers commented about their nail situation, but most of the replies were about how hot she looked in the outfit.

“Looking good like always Rosanna,” one fan told her.

“You are a very beautiful Goddess!!!” gushed a second admirer.

‘You are just gorgeous,” commented a third fan.

“You are just out of this world,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Like many other models, Rosanna has not been able to travel during the pandemic. That being said, she has managed to share a few titillating shots from New Zealand, where she spending her time in quarantine. One snap saw her flaunting her cleavage in a swimsuit while hanging out on the beach.