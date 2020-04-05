Meg Kylie Flaunts Killer Figure In Tiny Yellow Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Meg Kylie stunned her 805,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, April 5, with a smoking hot snap in which she flaunted her flawless body while soaking up some sun. In the new update, the model rocked a yellow bikini that revealed plenty of skin.

Meg rocked a skimpy bikini top, boasting padded cups that barely contained her ample chest, spilling out from the sides and bottom. As a result, a glimpse of her underboob was seen. The deep neckline of the garment showed off her voluptuous cleavage — which delighted fans.

She wore matching high-waisted bikini bottoms that clung to her slender waist, highlighting her flat stomach and abs. Also, it had tiny strings that were tied on the sides, securing the bottoms in place. The color of her swimwear complemented her flawlessly, bronzed skin.

In the photo, Meg leaned against a white wall, seemingly outside her home in Australia. She posed with her left hip popped to the side, her right leg over the other and raised her right hand to her neck, while her left arm rested on her curvy behind. Her head was tilted to the side as she looked straight into the camera with a serious look. The warm afternoon sunshine made her tanned skin glow.

Meg wore her long blond hair parted in the middle and styled in a half ponytail with some tendrils of hair framing her face. As for her makeup application, she had well-defined eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, thick mascara, bronzer, glowing highlighter, and some pink color on her lips. She wore big hoop earrings and a dainty necklace for her accessories.

Instead of words, she dropped a simple sun with face emoji in the caption of the post.

As per usual, the new photo was a big hit with her online admirers. Within 11 hours of going live on the social media platform, the post has racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 180 comments. A lot of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her incredibly toned physique. A few others were speechless with the sheer display of skin and decided to chime in using a trail of emoji instead.

“I this color on you. Your body looks so lean and, you look so beautiful!” one of her followers commented on the post.

“I love how you styled your hair in this photo. You are so stunning and sexy. I would love to join your quarantine activities,” another admirer gushed.”

“Omg! Your body looks amazing! I love how you are spending your isolation time,” a third social media user added.