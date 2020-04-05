Hannah Brown Takes Heat For TikTok Dance With Her Dad In Alabama After Return From Florida ‘Quarantine Crew’

'The Bachelorette' star is back home with her parents, but some question her travel during the coronavirus crisis.

Hannah Brown is taking some heat for her latest TikTok dance. The Bachelorette star posted a video with her dad, Robert Brown, in which she’s teaching home the viral “Woah” dance. But the Alabama beauty queen is facing her own “woes” when it comes to fan reaction to the clip.

Hannah recently returned home to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after spending several weeks in Florida with her former Bachelorette suitor Tyler Cameron and his friends. The group, dubbed the “Quarantine Crew,” made headlines for their TikTok videos and workouts as they quarantined in Cameron’s home state.

In the new video shot back home in Alabama, a superfit Hannah is seen wearing a belly-baring sports tank and gym shorts as she shows her dad some basic moves from the dance, which has become a popular TikTok challenge. The Brown patriarch, who at one point lifts his legs and gives a thumbs-up, is unaware that his daughter is recording the session, and once he realizes she is he tells her to “erase that sh*t.”

In the caption to the post, Hannah noted that her dad’s “Woah” is too good not to share. The 25-year-old Dancing With the Stars champion added that making TikTIk videos with her parents is a great way to entertain herself during these long days of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, not all of Hannah’s followers appreciated the cute father-daughter dance. In comments to the post, many people ripped into the ABC reality star and accused her of not being safe during the pandemic.

“How are you able to move around during a pandemic????” one follower asked Hannah.

“Did you hang out with a bunch of people for two weeks then go visit your dad? I guess y’all know your immune to COVID-19?” another wrote.

“Okay. I love Hannah but was thinking the same thing. #StayPUT,” another wrote.

“Exactly, so selfish not just as a person, but as a public figure what a great example,” another commenter added.

Other fans defended Hannah as they noted that she left Florida after quarantining for weeks with the same group of people. Some disputed whether Florida is on lockdown or on a stay-a-home order, but noted that either way, Hannah went home to Alabama before stricter measures were put in place.

And other fans of The Bachelorette beauty said they don’t blame Hannah for going home to be with her family during this stressful time.