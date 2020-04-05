Hilde Osland Flaunts Toned Abs In Two-Toned Denim Crop Top And Jeans

Norwegian influencer Hilde Osland gave her over 3 million Instagram followers a treat on Sunday when she popped up on their timelines in an outfit that revealed her toned abs. In the three-photo update, Hilde rocked a two-toned denim crop top with a pair of jeans. The top seemed to be a variation of a typical denim jacket. One side of it was made from dark wash denim while the other side was much lighter in tone. Both sides were connected with a tie detail. The neckline had buttons alongside it and formed a deep “V” which showed off Hilde’s cleavage. Its cuffed sleeves came down to her elbows.

Hilde wore her golden-colored hair down in all three photos and it fell past her shoulders in loose waves. She accentuated her blue eyes with dark liner and mascara but opted for an orangey-pink lip color. She accentuated the look with gold earrings and delicate layered necklaces. The brown strap of a handbag was also visible in each shot but Hilde didn’t show the rest of it.

In her caption, Hilde revealed that the ensemble was from Fashion Nova, a fast-fashion brand known for stocking the wardrobes of several fashion and beauty influencers on Instagram. But she didn’t share any additional details about the items she wore for the photoshoot.

Hilde’s fans didn’t seem to mind. In the comments section, they sent several compliments her way.

“Good morning sweetheart you’re a beautifully gorgeous woman with class and style hun,” one person wrote.

“Incredible Beauty!!!! Phenomenal Body!!!!” another added.

“So cute smile and beautiful figure honey,” a third commenter wrote before adding a string of kissing face emoji to their comment.

A fourth commenter seemed so impressed with Hilde’s beauty that they filled their comment with adjectives to describe it.

“Sexy Hildeee you gorgeous thing your stunning awesome look fantastic, they wrote.

Hilde is likely used to getting these types of comments under her Instagram posts. She received similar feedback after posting a photo of herself in a pair of gray leggings, a black sports bra and a baby pink sports bra that she wore backward. In the photo, she stood in front of a street lined with foliage and smiled as she looked over her shoulder at the camera. According to the photo’s geotag, it was taken in Perth, Australia.

As of this writing, the upload has attracted more than 115,000 likes and close to 150 comments.