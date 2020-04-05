Abby Dowse Flaunts Cleavage & Flat Abs In Sexy Workout Gear

Abby Dowse has a body worthy of envy, and she obviously works hard to keep it in shape. She may not be able to make it to the gym during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she isn’t let that stop her from working out. In her latest Instagram share, she showed how well her home workouts are keeping her fit in some seriously sexy workout gear.

Abby’s post was a selfie that saw her standing in front of a mirror in what appeared to be her home gym. Various pieces of equipment were visible in room behind her. She stood on a pink yoga mat with a kettle bell between her legs.

The model wore a tiny white workout bra with black trim. It had a low-cut neckline which exposed plenty of her voluptuous chest. For added sex appeal, she slipped one strap down her shoulder. She paired the bra with bright green biker shorts. The beauty sported ankle weights and a pair of white trainers. She also wore a pair of workout gloves and wireless headphones.

Abby posed with her back arched, accentuating her chiseled abs. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, showing off her curvy hips and toned legs. Her bronze skin was dewy from sweat. She held a workout band in one hand while positioning the phone with the other.

Abby held the phone in front of her face, so it was impossible to see her expression. She wore her hair piled on top of her head in a messy bun. She also wore a bold while polish on her nails.

In the caption, she wrote that she was finding ways to make working out at home challenging. She also hoped her followers were doing well.

Hundreds of Abby’s fans flocked to the comments section to tell her how they loved seeing her in the sexy outfit.

“Wow looking incredible keep up the excellent work and stay safe,” one admirer said.

“You look absolutely amazing strong lean and beautiful,” a second follower told her.

“Your body definitely is looking amazing,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Looking fabulous Abby, simply beautiful body you have,” commented a fourth fan.

Abby has not let the virus stop her from sharing sultry content online. She regularly updates her Instagram page with snapshots that show her modeling everything from sexy lingerie to revealing swimsuits. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in a tight crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms.