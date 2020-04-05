Abby Dowse Spreads Her Legs In A Sizzling Lingerie Shot

Abby Dowse has been keeping fans on their toes all week long with her steamy Instagram uploads, and yesterday’s late-night photo share was no exception. The gorgeous model showed off her insane curves in a sexy lingerie shot that saw her posing on the couch with her legs spread open, driving followers into a meltdown.

The Australian beauty was wearing a bondage-inspired two-piece made out of see-through black lace, which teased her voluptuous assets not only thanks to the gauzy fabric but its racy design as well. The set included a plunging cage bra featuring small mesh cups that exposed plenty of skin and completely bared her deep cleavage. The item sported a chic, floral lace hem and had thick shoulder straps that were also crafted out of lace. Two sets of thin satin straps adorned her generous decolletage area, tracing the outline of her cleavage.

Abby flaunted her perky bosom in the extravagant piece, which was richly ornate with a fringe trim that called even more attention to her buxom curves. Delicate fringe details also decorated the thong bottoms, which had a teeny lace front and minuscule, tight-fitting side straps that dug into Abby’s curvy hips. Just like the top, the bottoms also boasted two additional sets of satin straps — one running across her chiseled tummy and the other pulled high on her waist in an eye-catching, v-shaped design.

The strappy lingerie set was complete with semi-sheer black stockings, which boasted thick thigh bands that were embellished with sleek satin bows.

Snapped in her stylish living room, the model put her hourglass curves on display for her audience to admire. The saucy lingerie and her golden tan were the only splash of color in the all-white decor, which included a padded couch, textured throw pillows, and an oval mirror hanging on the wall behind her.

Abby didn’t hesitate to get sultry for the shot, seductively arching her back as she sat on the couch with her knees widely parted. The bombshell lifted up her arms over her head, stretching her toned midriff and showing off her sculpted waistline. Her pouty lips were slightly parted in a provocative way and she was staring off-camera with a longing gaze.

The stunning blonde showed off her golden locks styled in messy small curls that brushed over her eye, concealing much of her beautiful features. Her tresses covered half her face and grazed her lips, falling down her shoulders in an unruly fashion.

“Perfect. Love the wild hair look. Very attractive,” commented one fan, leaving a long string of clapping-hands and heart emoji.

Abby kept the accessories to a minimum, letting the risqué attire speak for itself. She wore a discreet gold choker around her neck and an understated chain bracelet on her wrist. She also opted to go makeup-free, wowing fans with her flawless beauty.

Abby penned a flirty caption for her photo, adding a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her attire. She credited lingerie brand, Innocence Lost, for the sweltering look. Her post quickly became a fan-favorite, reeling in more than 32,600 likes and 755 comments overnight, including a few celebrity messages.

“Wowwww,” wrote fellow Aussie model Rosanna Arkle, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“When I think your photos couldn’t get any better,” remarked Survival of the Fittest alum Georgia Cole, ending her comment with a pair of heart-eyes emoji encased within two fire emoji.

“Babe,” chimed in Russian model Nina Serebrova, followed by three fire emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Abby originally showed off the steamy look in a photo shared earlier that day, tantalizing fans as she got behind the wheel in nothing but lingerie to go on a fast-food run.