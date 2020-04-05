Anna Katharina Rocks A Tiny Purple Bikini And Poses With A Pal

Anna and her taller blond friend pressed their backsides together for their photo shoot.

Anna Katharina delighted her fans with a set of throwback bikini pictures from a photo shoot that she did with a female friend. The smoking hot snapshots had the model reminiscing about the days when it was okay to touch other people.

On Saturday, Anna took to Instagram to share the two images with her 1.2 million followers. The model was pictured wearing a purple bikini that had a slightly sporty vibe. Anna’s bathing suit top featured fixed triangle cups and thin spaghetti straps. Her two-piece was constructed out of a thin, stretchy fabric that clung to her voluptuous chest.

The sides of Anna’s matching bikini bottoms matched her top’s shoulder straps. She was wearing the stretchy bands pulled up high on her shapely hips. The model completed her look with a pair of bright white Nike sneakers.

Anna is usually pictured alone in the popular photos that she shares on social media, but she was joined by fellow model Taylor Ramirez Craven for this particular shoot. However, Taylor wasn’t wearing a bikini. Instead, she was rocking a pair of heather gray Calvin Klein briefs and a matching bralette with triangle cups. The white elastic waistband of her underwear featured the designer label’s branding, while her top had the brand’s name on the matching band below her bust. She was also rocking a pair of white canvas sneakers.

Anna and Taylor both had their long, blond hair pulled back in high ponytails, and the lengths of their highlighted tresses were styled in soft waves. They were also sporting similar beauty looks that included dark eye makeup and soft pink lips.

In the first photo, Anna and Taylor were pictured crouching down on the ground with their athletic legs in the exact same position. Anna had her right hand draped over Taylor’s left shoulder, and both women were laughing.

In the second photo, they were pictured standing back-to-back, and they were pressing their pert posteriors together. Taylor was looking at Anna’s backside and laughing. This picture revealed that the former was quite a bit taller than the latter.

The caption of Anna’s post noted that her photo with Taylor was taken back when it was still considered safe to “boop someone on the butt.”

As of this writing, Anna’s photos have received over 21,000 likes and 200 comments.

“Take me back to the boop days,” read Taylor’s response to her post.

“Hope to be back boopin by summer,” Anna replied.

“Literal goals,” wrote one fan in response to the pals’ pictures.

“You both look AMAZING!” another admirer gushed.

While Anna’s followers obviously enjoyed seeing her with Taylor, they also don’t seem to mind when the model practices social distancing. She was pictured rocking a tie-dye bikini and posing solo in a popular shot that she posted on Instagram a few days ago.