Beauty Guru Amanda Steele Sizzles In A Black Bikini While Getting Her ‘Vitamin D’

Amanda posed in front of a lemon tree and other lush green plants.

Beauty blogger Amanda Steele flaunted her svelte physique in a sophisticated black bikini to step outside and soak up a little sunshine.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old YouTube star took to Instagram to share a set of two stunning snapshots with her 2.5 million followers. Amanda was pictured wearing a black ribbed two-piece. Her balconette-style bathing suit top featured darted, molded cups that had underwire and light padding. The garment also had thin shoulder straps. The structured top provided plenty of lift and support, and it perfectly showcased the model’s round, perky cleavage.

Amanda’s matching bottoms had thick side straps. The garment’s waist scooped down low in the front in a wide V. The design highlighted her long, lean torso. The bottoms appeared to have a cheeky back, but Amanda was only pictured from the front and side. The poses she chose only revealed the the tiniest hint of her pert posterior, but her shapely thighs were on full display.

Amanda accessorized her bikini with a silver pendant necklace. She was wearing her brunette hair parted to the side and styled in bouncy curls. She had it pushed back away from her face in her first photo, and it appeared as though her shiny tresses were being blown by a slight breeze.

Amanda’s beauty look included a glossy pink lip. She had also traced her perfect cupid’s bow with matching lip liner. Her eye shadow was a mixture of shimmery champagne and bronze, and her long, fluttery eyelashes had been coated with dark mascara. She had pink blush on her cheeks, and her skin had an all-over bronze glow.

Amanda was standing in front of a short wall of leafy green bushes. A few ferns were also visible in the background, along with a tall lemon tree that bore a large number of the yellow citrus fruits.

In the caption of her post, the model wrote that she was getting her Vitamin D. She used tags to identify the designer of her swimsuit as the luxury swimwear brand Onia, and she revealed that her necklace was from Room 13 in Los Angeles.

Over the span of a few hours, Amanda’s post was liked over 58,000 times. Her followers also took to the comments section to share their overwhelmingly positive reactions to her pictures.

“Oh my GOD a BABE!!!!!!” read one response to her post.

“Backyard baddie,” another fan wrote.

“IMAGINE looking like this,” a third admirer gushed.

“You look so beautiful,” read a fourth comment.

