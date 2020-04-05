Cole Sprouse Steps Out In A Tank Top To Ride His Motorcycle During ‘Riverdale’ Hiatus

Cole Sprouse looked a little similar to his “bad boy” character Jughead Jones from his show Riverdale yesterday when he stepped out from his self-quarantine to get some fresh air amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Daily Mail shared photos of Sprouse flexing his toned arm muscles while wearing a black tank top and took his motorcycle for a ride through his Los Angeles neighborhood.

In the photos shared by the outlet, Sprouse was seen straddling his black Ducati Scrambler with the number 54 emblazoned on the side. Aside from the tank top, he also wore a pair of pinstripe pants held up by a black leather belt. The 27-year-old actor also wore white Converse sneakers to go on his brief excursion.

He made sure to practice bike safety by sporting a white bike helmet and black-and-white gloves while riding his bike. At least one photo shared by The Daily Mail showed Sprouse in the process of putting his gloves on before he even got close to his bike. The Riverdale hunk sported a lengthy haircut and a little bit of facial scruff. Sprouse was accompanied by a friend who rode on a dirt bike with the Monster energy drink emblem painted on the bike’s posterior.

Hollywood Life wrote that Sprouse was channeling “James Dean” and giving off “MAJOR old Hollywood vibes.”

Several of Sprouse’s fans took to social media to express excitement over the new photos. However, some people wondered why he was outdoors, given the current stay-at-home order in Los Angeles.

“[I] didn’t know i needed pics of cole on a motorcycle until i saw pics of cole on a motorcycle. he’s so handsome,” tweeted one fan.

oh what a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/NkmN2lvmlG — “paula/23 (@reinsprwuse) April 4, 2020

Sprouse is currently on a break from filming Riverdale due to production shutdowns caused by the health crisis. While new episodes of his hit CW series are still airing, the cast and crew have been sent home until further notice.

Riverdale was one of the first television shows to stop filming after it was revealed that a team member had been infected with the coronavirus. They were in the middle of filming the show’s fourth season when Warner Bros. decided to halt production for the safety of everyone involved with the project. The series has already been renewed for season five.

Even though the Riverdale cast and crew are not on set right now, The Inquisitr recently reported that the teen drama series would return with new episodes on April 15.