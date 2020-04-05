Gabriella Abutbol Works Out In A Bubblegum Pink Bikini And Shares A Few Video Bloopers

Gabriella revealed that she crashed her car before shooting her video.

Gabriella Abutbol gave her fans an inside look at how she stays in such great shape, and she rocked a pretty pink bikini while doing it.

On Saturday, the popular model took to Instagram to share a new Bang Energy drink video with her 1.6 million followers. Gabriella usually frolics around in bikinis for her promotional shoots, but she decided to mix things up a bit this time. Instead of acting silly while sporting her revealing swimwear, she gave her viewers a demonstration of one of her workouts.

Gabriella’s choice of attire for her sweat session was a bubblegum pink string bikini. The garment’s classic top featured adjustable triangle cups that clung to her curvy bust. The model’s matching bottoms had long ties on the sides, which had been secured in place right above the widest part of Gabriella’s shapely, slender hips.

The model was wearing her long, dark hair down. Her layered locks had been styled in soft waves. Gabriella’s beauty look included pale nude lipstick, mascara, light pink eye shadow, and blush on the apples of her cheeks.

Gabriella shot her video outside, and it began with a few outtakes of the model attempting and failing to complete her opening line. Each time she messed up, she placed her hands on the sides of her tiny waist. After a few flubs, she eventually managed to inform her followers that she was about to show them how she’s “been spending the time on my quarantine.”

Gabriella walked over to an exercise mat that had been placed on some short green grass. She then proceeded to do a workout that included elbow-to-knee crunches, regular crunches, standing bicep curls with light dumbbells, and lunges with dumbbell presses. She also used a wide resistance band while doing squat jumps and side-step squats.

In the caption of her post, Gabriella revealed that she was having such a tough time at the beginning of her video because she had crashed her car into her gate right before she filmed it.

Gabriella’s dedication to creating content for her fans paid off in the form of over 29,000 likes in the span of a few hours. Her Instagram followers also flocked to the comments section of her post to shower her with words of praise.

“I cannot get enough of you lmfao,” read one response to her post.

“Sorry about your car. Pink is a good color on almost any woman. It is a GREAT! color on you against your skin tone. Cute,” another fan wrote.

“So gorgeous AND adorable!” a third admirer remarked.

“Perfect example of no gym no problem,” a fourth comment read. “Keep it up girl!”