Lisa Lanceford Powers Through Back Workout In Black Sports Bra And Leggings

British fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford focused on training her back with resistance bands in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a black sports bra with a crisscrossed detail at the back, the brunette powerhouse started the workout with a series of single, straight-arm pulldowns. For this exercise, she took a long resistance band and attached it to a door. Then she leaned forward and pulled it back with a straight arm. In the caption, she recommended doing four sets of 12 reps.

Then Lisa moved on to doing single-arm lat pulldowns. She started the exercise in a kneeling position and attached the band above her head on her left side. Using her right arm, she pulled the band down until its handle lined up with her shoulder. In her caption, she also recommended doing the same amount of repetitions that she did for the previous exercise,

Lisa laid on her back for the next exercise, a set of lying pullovers. She attached the band to a position above her head and pulled each end of it down toward her hips.

Lisa performed a set of swimmers next which required her to lay on her stomach. After doing so, she raised alternated raising and lowering her arms and legs, almost mimicking a freestyle swimming stroke.

Then she got back into a kneeling position for the last exercise in the circuit, a set of lat pulldowns. With the band attached to a point above her head once more, Lisa leaned forward and pulled it down until her elbows were adjacent to her waist.

While she focused on training her back in the video series, Lisa used her caption to announce that she’ll be hosting a live workout session targeting the legs on Sunday. She told fans that the workout will incorporate weights and that they can expect it to be “savage.”