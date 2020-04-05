Lisa Lanceford Powers Through Back Workout In Black Sports Bra And Leggings

British fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford focused on training her back with resistance bands in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.
Dressed in a black sports bra with a crisscrossed detail at the back, the brunette powerhouse started the workout with a series of single, straight-arm pulldowns. For this exercise, she took a long resistance band and attached it to a door. Then she leaned forward and pulled it back with a straight arm. In the caption, she recommended doing four sets of 12 reps.
Then Lisa moved on to doing single-arm lat pulldowns. She started the exercise in a kneeling position and attached the band above her head on her left side. Using her right arm, she pulled the band down until its handle lined up with her shoulder. In her caption, she also recommended doing the same amount of repetitions that she did for the previous exercise,
Lisa laid on her back for the next exercise, a set of lying pullovers. She attached the band to a position above her head and pulled each end of it down toward her hips.
Lisa performed a set of swimmers next which required her to lay on her stomach. After doing so, she raised alternated raising and lowering her arms and legs, almost mimicking a freestyle swimming stroke.
Then she got back into a kneeling position for the last exercise in the circuit, a set of lat pulldowns. With the band attached to a point above her head once more, Lisa leaned forward and pulled it down until her elbows were adjacent to her waist.
The post has been liked close to 20,000 times as of this writing and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed excited to try the workout for themselves.
“Yay, can’t wait to try this workout with my bands!!!” one person wrote.
Other commenters thanked her for the fitness motivation.
“I just wanted to tell you what an inspiration you are,” a second person added. “I have been following your Instagram now for about a year and you motivate me so much. Thank you for your videos and for putting in the time to do them.”
“Those muscles!! I aspire to look like that,” a third Instagram user gushed.
While she focused on training her back in the video series, Lisa used her caption to announce that she’ll be hosting a live workout session targeting the legs on Sunday. She told fans that the workout will incorporate weights and that they can expect it to be “savage.”
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a back workout for you to try ! ???????? You can PRE BUY our @strongandsxy resistance bands as seen in this workout at strongandsxy.com and get 20% discount with STAYSTRONG20 ! We also have 15% off our exercise mat as seen in this video on lisafiitt.com with code: STRONGWOMEN15 I have a LIVE LEGS workout here on my İnstagram tomorrow morning 11:30am Uk time ! All you need is a kettlebell, dumbbell or something with weight to join in ???? This one is savageeeee that I’ve got planned for you ???????? 1️⃣ Single Straight arm Pulldown: 4 sets x 12 reps Attaching the bands at high level and leaning forward at an angle. Keep the angle consistent as you pull the elbow down towards the hip while keeping the core braced. 2️⃣ Single arm Lat Pulldown: 4 sets x 12 reps Cables attached at high level but this time sat side ways on to them, pull the handle down driving the elbow down towards the hip to contract the lats. Keep control as you lower back out. 3️⃣ Laying Pullover: 4 sets x 12 reps Attaching the bands overhead whilst laid on the floor, grab one half of the band in each hand and keep the core braced as you pull the band down towards the hips. Careful not to let the shoulder blades lift! 4️⃣ Swimmers: 4 sets x 12 reps Laying face down on the floor with hands extended out over head. Lift the legs and arms away from the floor and lift the left arm and right leg at the same time then lower those when it's the other side's turn to contract. 5️⃣ Lat pulldown: 4 sets x 12 reps Attaching the cables high up again, pulling the shoulder blades down as you tuck the elbows in towards the waist whilst keeping a braced core. Keep control throughout the movement. ???? In these hard times we are offering 50% discount on ALL subscriptions to new members on the @strongandsxy fitness app at strongandsxy.com (no code needed)! ???? Also 50% off our workout guides on lisafiitt.com with code: STAYSTRONG to help you stay on track at this time ✨???? OUTFIT: @gymshark LETS KEEP IT MOVING ???????????? ???? Love Me (Ferdinand Weber Remix)