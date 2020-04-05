Blac Chyna Shows Underboob In Tiny Crop Top On Instagram

Blac Chyna has been keeping her Instagram fans updated with her usual variety of posts lately, and likely caught many people’s attention with her newest share. The model rocked a casual and revealing outfit for the occasion and flaunted her underboob in a tiny crop top.

In the photo, Blac stood outside in front of a playground structure. She crossed her right leg in front and left her right arm by her side. She also rested her left thumb in the belt loop of her pants and glanced at the camera with a coy expression on her face.

The stunner’s top was a cropped t-shirt with a wavy neckline. The top was so short that her underboob was hard to miss, and she also sported a pair of low-waisted denim pants. Her ensemble left her various, colorful tattoos on show. In particular, her flower tattoos on her right side were prominent in the shot.

Although the outfit only featured muted tones, Blac infused color to her look with her bright red wig. It featured a blunt bang and super long locks that seemed to reach past her booty.

Moreover, the beauty squinted slightly against the bright sunlight and parted her lips.

Blac’s makeup application included heavy lashes, blush, and super glossy lipstick with dark lip liner. She also sported an elaborate manicure that was black with silver accents.

Behind her was a wooden play structure with a small ladder that led to a fort area. Plus, a couple of swings could be seen on the left side of the frame.

In addition, the sun hit her figure in a flattering way and left her skin looking flawless and glowing.

The update has garnered over 11,900 likes in the first 15 minutes since it went live.

Plus, Blac’s followers rushed to the comments section to leave their thoughts on the update.

“You are so beautiful chyna!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Classic Bang Chy!” complimented a second admirer, with others also taking note of her bold hairstyle.

“Goodness,” gushed a third social media user.

“I love you beautiful,” declared a supporter.

Additionally, Blac showed off her curves in another Instagram update yesterday. She rocked a nude dress that conformed to her figure, and it had a conservative cut. It had a high neckline and long sleeves. It also featured barely discernible horizontal stripes. It looked like the social media star opted to go braless underneath and she completed her look with a deep red-purplish wig. It had the same cut as the wig that she wore in her most recent post.