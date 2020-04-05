Valeria Orsini Gets Flirty In Hot Pink Spandex Shorts

Valeria Orsini has been flaunting her figure in a variety of outfits over the past several days, and took to her Instagram today to show off her curves in a bright workout ensemble. In particular, the hottie rocked a pair of hot pink spandex shorts that were hard to miss.

In the first snap, Valeria stood with her back angled towards the camera as she glanced over her right shoulder at the camera. Her pose left her booty on full show, and she rocked a pair of high-waisted shorts that hugged her curves tightly. In addition, the model wore a purple sports bra with a strappy back and completed her look with a couple of large boxing gloves.

The beauty wore her hair down with luxurious curls throughout and sported a full face of makeup. She wore dark mascara, light purple eyeshadow, blush, and pink lipstick.

In the second photo, the cutie stood facing the camera and extended her left hand in front as though she were preparing for a punch. She raised her right hand in the air and smiled widely with her left leg propped out. Behind her was a free standing punching bag.

In the final shot, Valeria took a strong stance with her left shoulder facing the camera. She propped out her left foot and raised both of her hands in the air. She gave a fierce and serious look.

The post has proved popular and has garnered over 15,700 likes so far with plenty of fans stopping by the comments section with their thoughts.

Some people focused on her workout.

“Bet you a champ at boxing,” raved an admirer.

“Boxing is always soo good,” declared a second supporter.

Others responded to the question in the caption.

“Looking so beautiful I went to clean out my garage and put all my patio furniture out,” revealed a third social media user.

“What a warrior!! Watching movies, reading sometimes playing a video game and meditation, Valeria how was the yoga class?” asked a dedicated follower.

“So good more coming soon,” responded Valeria, staring her message off with a string of three blue heart emoji.

In addition, Valeria caught many of her fans’ attention with a bikini snap that she posted four days ago. The bombshell stood in front of a small dark rock formation at the beach and played with her hair with one hand. Her ensemble was nude and allowed her to flaunt her cleavage and toned abs. She propped out her right foot and placed her hand on her thigh as she glanced down. The image was taken on a cloudy day.