Pamela Anderson Straddles A Male Model In A Sexy Nude Throwback Photo

Pamela Anderson is known for being an icon and a famous sex symbol. She often shares sultry photos on her Instagram, both new and old. Pamela drove her fans wild on Saturday afternoon when she shared a sexy nude throwback photo of herself straddling a male model on her Instagram page.

She didn’t credit the photographer or say who the model was, but it looked like the photo shoot was set somewhere outdoors.

In the pic, a very naked Pamela ran her palm across the chest of the man beneath her. She wore nothing but a belly chain and a single bracelet. Even though Pamela was fully nude, with her nipples on display, the black-and-white photo was tastefully shot.

The curve of Pamela’s booty was visible, as were her most private areas, although they were somewhat obscured by a well-placed shadow, formed by the positioning of her thighs. The snap showed off Pamela’s voluptuous body and left nothing to the imagination.

Pamela’s trademark golden curls were left loose as they tumbled forward, creating a curtain of hair between herself, the model, and the surrounding area. She also wore a full face of makeup that added to her sex kitten appearance. Her lashes were heavily thickened with mascara, and her plump lips were coated in lipstick.

She captioned her image, “Love never fails,” and added a single red heart emoji alongside the hashtag “#staycalm.”

In less than twelve hours, Pamela’s 1 million Instagram followers flocked to her risqué post and liked it almost 60,000 times. Hundreds of people flooded her comments section to praise her phenomenal body and discuss the tantalizing image.

“You are gorgeous Pamela,” gushed one admirer, inserting ten beating heart emoji to their comment.

“You will always be a icon You where the ideal for what kind of woman I wanted when I grew up,” praised another fan, trailing their remark with two heart eyes emoji.

“@pamelaandersonalways so incredibly, beautifully stunning, stunningly beautiful!!” exclaimed a third user. They added a red heart emoji to their message.

“There’s no way I could stay calm if you were above me like that,” joked a fourth person, adding a rolling on the floor laughing emoji to their comment for emphasis.

Shortly after sharing the scandalous throwback picture, Pamela updated her Instagram account again with a less revealing black-and-white image of her long, slender legs. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that the former Baywatch star had shared a sultry snap of herself leaning on a balcony while wearing a silk bathrobe and little else.