Yu Darvish Feels Discrimination Against Asians In America Has Increased Since The Coronavirus Outbreak

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish knows things are a bit different in the world thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. The differences that have taken place, especially in the United States, are ones he’s not particularly fond of. The hurler talked about his fears and his unhappiness with what’s going on in the country on his official YouTube channel earlier this week.

While the video was in Japanese, the Kyodo News translated most of what he said, and it reports he sees a rise in discrimination against Asians in the country since the outbreak.

“There was a little racial discrimination before this against Asians in America and of course against blacks as well, but since Trump called it the ‘Chinese Virus’ I feel it’s increased.”

Darvish went on to talk about the gun culture in America. He said he knows that people are buying more and more guns. He added it isn’t an issue at the moment, but he’s looking down the road.

Darvish said he’s most worried if the disease continues to cripple the country for another year or two. He said things are going to get scary if food begins to get scarce, and lots of people who have a ton of guns are out of work.

The Cubs pitcher is seeing the way the country is changing -in his eyes – up close and personal because he’s remained in the states even after spring training was postponed. Darvish said there was some impulse to return to Japan right when spring camp was called off, but he decided to stay in Arizona so he could continue to work out the way he wanted.

Not only does Yu have a unique viewpoint on what he perceives as a rise in discrimination against Asians, but he also understands people’s fears when it comes to getting the coronavirus. Not long after the Cubs spring training started, Darvish became very ill and was even taken to the hospital.

The team was worried he had managed to catch coronavirus. Back then, it wasn’t anywhere near the outbreak; it is now, but it was still a concern. It turned out Darvish had the regular, everyday flu.

Darvish’s comments are similar to what another Japanese major leaguer has said in recent days. Masahiro Tanaka also said he’d seen an increase in anger towards Asians since Trump started calling COVID-19 the Wuhan Virus. Unlike the Chicago Cubs’ pitcher, Tanaka decided he and his family needed to go back home to Japan because his anxiety had gotten big enough.