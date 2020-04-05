Abigail Ratchford Showcases Her Curves In A Black Crop Top & Cheetah-Print Tights

Abigail Ratchford wowed her 9 million followers on Saturday, wearing a sexy ensemble on her Instagram story that showcased her midriff and emphasized her curvaceous physique.

The brunette bombshell rocked a clingy black crop top that hugged her every curve. The high-cut top flaunted her taut and toned midriff. She paired the blouse with footed cheetah-print tights that rested high on her hips and covered her navel.

Abigail posted multiple videos of herself in the outfit on Instagram.

In the first clip, she brushed her long, dark locks with one hand as she lip-synched along to PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “BELIEVE IT,” featuring Rihanna. She placed her hand on her lower back and moved her hips side-to-side as the track blasted in the background. She looked in the vanity mirror as she sang along, posing in different positions.

In the next video, Abigail sang right to the camera as she strutted around her bedroom, tilting her head and swinging her tresses back-and-forth. This angle also offered viewers a more close-up view of her ensemble, particularly the crop top, which showed off her ample bust.

The next several pieces of footage featured Abigail in front of a full-length mirror, this time in what appeared to be her living room. In these clips, the model splayed out on her cream-colored shag rug, her long legs stretched out in front of her. In one Boomerang, she sat on her knees and arched her back, which only served to make her booty pop.

She wore her pin-straight strands parted in the middle. Her long hair tumbled down her shoulders and fell past her chest.

Her dark brows were shaped and arched and filled in with pencil. Her sea green eyes glowed under her feathery lashes. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara. She wore a swipe of black liner on her lids.

Abigail’s cheeks were brushed with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. She completed the look with a glossy pout, including a mocha-colored liner penciled around her lips, which were filled in with a lighter brown shade.

As Abigail Ratchford fans and The Inquisitr readers know, she frequently shares sultry snapshots of herself on her Instagram grid and story. She often wears ensembles that showcase her curves, whether she’s wearing a crop top like in these videos, rocking NSFW lingerie, or getting sexy in a bikini. In fact, one of Abigail’s latest shots featured her wearing a white-and-red two-piece with a thong bikini bottom.