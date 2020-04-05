Yuliett Torres Shows Off Curvy Booty In Purple Leggings

Yuliett Torres has been posting photos to her Instagram page of herself rocking a bright purple ensemble since yesterday. And today, she shared a new snap that was all about her booty as she showed off her look from behind for the first time.

The stunning model posed with her back angled towards the camera outdoors on the streets of Zapopan. She raised her hands and placed them by her forehead as she closed her eyes. She parted her lips slightly and exuded sultry vibes.

Yuliett’s ensemble consisted of a long-sleeved crop top with textured accents throughout. And although it wasn’t possible to see it from the back, the front of her top featured a triangular cutout below her chest that left a hint of her cleavage on show. Plus, it had halter-style straps that added a flirty touch to her look. In addition, her bottoms were made of a matching fabric and had a high-waisted cut with a thick waistband. It hugged her curvy booty and allowed her to flaunt her figure.

Moreover, she wore her hair down and brushed it behind her back. Her long locks reached her lower back and a piece of it blew in the wind.

The backdrop was out-of-focus but it was possible to see that she stood in front of a couple of palm trees. Plus, a row of yellow buildings could be seen in the backdrop.

The image was shot on a sunny day with clear skies, although Yuliett was photographed in the shade.

The post was tagged with the Team Peach app and the Tobelle clothing brand.

The update has garnered over 7,000 likes in the first 15 minutes since it went live. The bombshell’s fans also headed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

Most of the comments were left in Spanish, although there were several English-speakers in the mix. Either way, the feed was filled with a variety of fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Wonderful,” gushed an admirer.

“Such a beauty,” declared a second social media user.

Plus, Yuliett posted another update on March 21 and called attention to her derrière, that time opting for a video of herself getting ready in the morning. At one point, she struggled a little to pull on her tight leggings over her purple thong. The model was also spotted putting on perfume, deodorant, and a long-sleeved crop top. She joked in the caption that she was going to head back to bed as she alluded to the coronavirus quarantine.