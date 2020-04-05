Charly Jordan Flaunts Her Fit Figure In White Mesh Lingerie

Charly's bottoms had a thong back.

Charly Jordan likely got more than a few of her fans’ pulses racing when she treated them to snapshots of the white mesh lingerie set that she rocked for a steamy photo shoot.

On Saturday, the multi-talented musician and model took to Instagram to unveil the results of a photo session with professional photographer Clint Robert. In the set of four images, Charly was pictured rocking a somewhat sporty bustier that was constructed out of sheer embroidered mesh fabric. However, the lingerie top’s molded demi cups were opaque, which prevented her from showing too much. Charly’s short bustier also featured underwire, two adjustable back straps, and seams that resembled the boning on a corset. Her matching ivory bottoms had high-cut leg openings and a mid-rise waist.

In her first photo, Charly was pictured posing next to a glass shower door. She was reaching up to grasp the edge of its single see-through panel. Her hands were positioned slightly above her head. Charly was wearing gold bracelets on both wrists, and her long fingernails had been painted a metallic taupe color.

The model was wearing her highlighted blond hair down and straight. Her beauty look included bronze eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara, and a shimmery rose gold lip.

Charly’s second photo was a shot of the thong back of her underwear, which left little of her pert posterior to the imagination. In her third snapshot, the model was pictured from the side with her hands up against the wall of the shower. She was turning her head slightly towards the camera to give it a sultry look. This shot also showed off the elegant curve of Charly’s back, as well as her flat stomach and waspish waist.

The final photo provided a closer look at the front of Charly’s underwear. Her undergarments were accented with V-shaped seams, and a tiny bow adorned the center of her bottoms’ thin elastic waistband.

In the caption of her post, Charly quoted the Love and Theft song “Angel Eyes.”

As of this writing, Charly’s quartet of photos has racked up over 209,000 likes and hundreds of comments in numerous different languages.

“I love that little bit of devil,” read one response to her post.

“Gorgeous babe,” another admirer remarked.

“Beautiful, absolutely beautiful,” a third fan gushed.

“The woman every man wants to spend forever with & a lot of women too,” a fourth comment read.

Charly doesn’t have to wear lingerie to drive her fans wild. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a set of pictures of the popular DJ rocking leggings and a sports bra also received an outpouring of praise just yesterday.