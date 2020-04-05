Dolly Castro Flaunts Cleavage In Sparkling Bandeau Bra

Dolly Castro has been keeping up her usual stream of sizzling Instagram posts during the coronavirus quarantine, and showed off a sexy and chic outfit in a new share from today. The Nicaraguan fitness model shared two snaps and flaunted her cleavage in a silver bandeau-style bra.

In the first picture, Dolly stood facing the camera straight on and placed her hands on either side of her hips. She looked at the camera with a huge smile on her face and seemed to be enjoying herself.

The top sparkled in the light and hugged the middle of her chest, leaving her cleavage on full show along with a hint of her underboob. She also sported a pair of flared, high-waisted pants that obscured her belly button.

Dolly wore her hair down in a middle part and showed off a different hairstyle than usual — opting for tight curls. She brushed some of her locks in front of her left shoulder and kept the focus on her physique with no visible accessories.

In the second photo, the beauty was photographed from further away and revealed her outfit from head to toe. She completed her look with a pair of heeled sandals. The heels were studded with silver sparkles and matched her top perfectly.

Behind her was a hallway and the bottom of a stairwell could be seen. There was a large floor-length mirror with a gold frame that leaned against the wall, plus an ornate vase and a matching side table.

The update has already garnered over 7,600 likes in the first 25 minutes since it went live.

Plus, Dolly’s many dedicated fans rushed to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“You’re out of this world my love,” raved a social media user.

“Keep shining sweetie,” encouraged a second supporter, referring to her caption.

“Omg baby u look beautiful, well as always! @missdollycastro,” exclaimed a third admirer.

Others answered the question that the model posed to her followers.

“Staying active. But staying safe at the same time! You looking amazing!” complimented a follower.

Plus, Dolly showed off her curvy figure in an Instagram post that she shared four days ago. That time, she rocked a long black sports bra and tight, orange booty shorts. She posed at the bottom of a stair stepper and held a 1st Phorm water bottle and supplements. The model popped her right knee and gazed at the camera with a flirty smile on her face. She wore her hair down and rocked shimmery eyeshadow, blush, and nude lipstick.