Singer Sara Bareilles Reveals She Contracted COVID-19 But Has Since Fully Recovered

Singer Sara Bareilles recently revealed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but has since made a full recovery, reports USA Today.

On Thursday, Bareilles discussed her illness via her Instagram story. The 40-year-old said she tested positive, and that is why she had been “quiet.” She added that she will “probably continue to be quiet,” as she deals with the aftermath of the illness and everything going on in the world right now.

“I’m just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day I get to be walking around.”

Not all of it was bad news, though. Bareilles filmed herself dancing a little to brighten up the mood and thank her fans for their continued support. According to her, her battle with COVID-19 was “very mild.” She said it was challenging to cope with the virus for a few days, but now she is completely recovered and feels fine.

Bareilles had been playing the lead role of Jenna Hunterson in the Broadway musical Waitress at the Adelphi Theater in West End for the past several months. Her co-star, Gavin Creel, may also have contracted the virus, says USA Today. He talked to Rosie O’Donnell about it on her show but revealed he hadn’t been tested and was just “pretty sure” he had the illness.

Creel reported that several Waitress cast members were infected with the coronavirus.

“One of my castmates did test the same day that I was starting to have symptoms, and she’s positive and we were together the whole time. It wasn’t Sara, by the way,” Creel told O’Donnell.

The article doesn’t say who else from the musical’s cast may have been infected.

The “Fire” singer shared a tongue-in-cheek photo of herself having a “night out” on Instagram yesterday after revealing her recovery. She took a close-up pic of one ear adorned with a dangly earring with a shot of a bustling city behind her as if she were outside. A few people in the comments joked that she was probably wearing sweatpants.

Bareilles is far from the only singer to contract the coronavirus. Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Pink had also been diagnosed with the virus and since made a full recovery. She pledged to donate $1 million to emergency funds for the pandemic.