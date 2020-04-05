Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus Deliver Over 100 Tacos To Their Local Healthcare Workers

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus delivered more than 100 tacos to healthcare workers at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, on Saturday afternoon. The couple wanted to help give back to the community and the doctors and nurses on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, reports E! News.

Simpson shared a video and several photos of himself and Cyrus bringing multiple packages of tacos to the medical center, located in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. In the short video clip, Simpson talked about “showing support” to the healthcare professionals by doing a “big taco delivery.” He wore a face mask and gloves. At the end of the clip, he panned the camera to show two workers pushing several carts laden with food toward the delivery vans.

While Simpson didn’t specify where they ordered the tacos from, the boxes had the La Fortaleza logo on them. La Fortaleza is a popular food truck in L.A. Each bag of tacos had a kind message written on them thanking healthcare workers for their support and telling them to “stay strong.”

Aside from the video, Simpson shared a photo of himself and Cyrus standing next to a food cart. The “Malibu” singer also sported a mask and gloves. Another photo showed several of the medical center staff happily holding up the bags of tacos while congregated in their break room. The final two snaps showed all of the bags loaded into the trunk of a car and a close-up of the written message.

Many fans found Simpson and Cyrus’s actions to be heroic and kindhearted. In under five hours, Simpson’s Instagram post earned over 65,400 likes and more than 600 comments. Dozens of social media users said they were inspired by the couple’s kindness, and several people called them “angels.”

“This is why I’m proud to call you MY HERO,” gushed one fan, adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“I’m glad you were able to do that,” wrote another person, inserting a blue heart emoji to their remark.

“Thank you for doing this and showing love to people who need to be recognized during this time,” said a third user.

“You have a lovely and compassionate heart Cody. Thank you,” chimed in a fourth contributor. They trailed their message with a sparkling heart emoji and a blow kiss emoji.

Many celebrities and companies in Hollywood have been helping out healthcare workers as much as possible during the health crisis. Grey’s Anatomy and other medical dramas recently donated their medical supplies to hospitals in need.