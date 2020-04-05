Nikki Bella Shows Off Baby Bump In Her Old WWE Uniform To Celebrate Wrestlemania 36

Nikki Bella showed off her baby bump in the latest video on her Instagram and did it a way that probably made lots of her fans nostalgic. In the clip, the now-retired professional wrestler wore her red WWE uniform and recreated her signature entrance. She even walked out to her and her sister Brie’s theme song. The outfit consisted of a red sports bra with a laced-up neckline paired with red booty shorts. Nikki also wore a backward red baseball cap and red sneakers with knee-high black socks.

As she stepped out into the corridor, Nikki gyrated her hips as she twirled around. Then she sashayed toward the camera and did a belly roll, rubbing her baby bump as she did so.

In her caption, Nikki said that she had decided to rock her old uniform because of this weekend’s Wrestlemania 36. She also shouted out WWE wrestlers Becky and Shayna and congratulated Becky on her win on Saturday.

The post amassed close to 200,000 views in under 30 minutes and close to 650 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed thrilled to see the former professional wrestler’s baby belly.

“The cutest thing I’ve seen all quarantine,” one person wrote.

“Helll yeah!!! Show off your awesome baby bump,” another added.

Others said that they missed seeing Nikki and her twin sister Brie in the ring.

“I have looked up to you ever since I was eight years old,” one fan reminisced. “You and Bree were always my favorites growing up and when I was younger I used to re-create your entrance at my grandparents’ house. I would watch Total Divas and Total Bellas to check on how you were doing and hear you say you didn’t know if you could ever go back in the ring again made me cry.”

And one fan suggested that Nikki and Brie should rock their old uniforms together. Brie is also pregnant so they’d both be showing off their baby bumps.

“You and Brie need to do it together! Loved the video,” the commenter remarked.

“Hell yeah!!! Show off your awesome baby bump,” a fourth person commented.

The video is from a longer video on the Bella Twins’ Youtube channel. In it, viewers saw that the clip was taped at Brie’s house. After Nikki’s little performance in her WWE uniform, Brie teased her about her dance moves being rusty and claimed that she may have disturbed her daughter’s nap time. But eventually, Brie’s little girl danced in the video with her Aunt Nikki.

The video has been viewed over 500,000 times on YouTube and more than 1,100 people have commented on it.