Catherine Giudici Lowe Shares A Hilarious Photo With Her Kids After Realizing Quarantine Has Been Extended

Catherine Giudici Lowe looks exhausted in her recent Instagram post as her kids hang off of her.

Catherine Giudici Lowe, the wife of former Bachelor Sean Lowe, did not look thrilled in her most recent Instagram post taken after she had learned that the shelter-in-place order for her area had been extended by another month.

In the photo that was posted on Friday, 33-year-old Catherine has a pretty discouraged look that many parents can likely relate to during this stressful and uncertain time in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the comical photo is sure to bring a laugh to those that are just as tired and stressed as she is.

The photo depicts Catherine with an exhausted look on her face as she stares deadpan at the camera while surrounded by her children. She looks extra casual in a plain black t-shirt and dark washed jeans. She kept her makeup minimal and wore her long dark hair down straight. Catherine stood in the kitchen of the home she and 36-year-old Sean share with their three children in Dallas, Texas.

At her feet is her eldest son 3-year-old Samuel Thomas Lowe who wears a matching outfit of dark washed jeans and a black t-shirt. He stares at the camera with a serious expression that is the complete opposite of his younger brother 1-year-old Isaiah Hendrix Lowe who is hanging sideways from one of his mother’s arms while laughing joyfully. It was clear that Catherine certainly has her hands full. Not to mention that she recently gave birth to her youngest child, a daughter named Mia.

The photo quickly drew attention online, racking up 50,000 likes in no time. Catherine boasts over 1 million on the platform overall. Fans and friends alike took to the comment section to encourage Catherine and share just how much they could relate to her struggle in their own lives.

“This is crazy! Hang in there! My daughter is a senior in high school and this has been the saddest thing to deal with!” one person commented.

“I feel your pain! I teach K, and have 3 kids at home in grades 5th, 3rd and 1st. Distance learning is tough anyway, but crazy hard for kindergarten. Lots of prayers for everyone (and your favorite drinks). Extra special prayers to those who are on the frontlines,” another person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Lowe family has been taking social distancing seriously and have quarantined as necessary. They spent the first portion of quarantine at their family home on the lake.