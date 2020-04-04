Dr. Oz Pushes For Governor Cuomo To Lift Restrictions Upon Antimalarial Drugs That Could Fight COVID-19

Dr. Oz has high hopes in two drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

During a recent interview with Sean Hannity for Fox News, Dr. Mehmet Oz called upon New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to lift restrictions he placed upon two antimalarial drugs that he thinks could serve as positive treatments for the coronavirus.

The restrictions Dr. Oz is referring to are those made in an executive order Governor Cumono recently issued that bans doctors from being able to prescribe chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to patients as a treatment for COVID-19 outside of state-approved clinical trials or as officially approved by the Food and Drug Administration. While the ban may seem illogical, Governor Cumono’s believed purpose behind issuing it was to ensure that those that have medical conditions that rely on these drugs are still able to get them as is necessary for their survival. Under this new executive order, even those that regularly get these prescriptions can only get enough to last 14 days and the prescription will not come with a refill.

Nevertheless, Dr. Oz believes there are enough of these drugs to go around and that there is no reason doctors should not be able to use them as a resource to treat their COVID-19 patients, he explained.

“I suspect there were concerns for the folks with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus who are dependent on chloroquine and couldn’t get it. I think… Cuomo passed that law to prevent people from taking it and putting it in their cupboards just in case. I have more confidence in Americans than that. It’s an old malaria drug. We’ll have enough of it. We ought to lift the ban.”

Because the coroanvirus is unlike anything doctors have ever had to deal with before and is still so new, there is still not much information regarding how these antimalarial drugs would interact with other forms of medication or even how effective they would be in treating COVID-19.

“Many doctors are prescribing it. Until we get randomized clinical data, which I’m hoping we’ll have over the next months, we are not going to know for sure,” Dr. Oz explained.

However, Dr. Oz still thinks it is worth a shot and noted that if these drugs work as they are hoped to do, the coronavirus crisis could be brought to an end much sooner than originally anticipated.

