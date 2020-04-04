Channing Tatum & Jessie J Have Reportedly Broken Up Again 3 Months After Reconciling

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have reportedly split up yet again after reconciling in January. According to People Magazine, the couple worked hard to make their romantic relationship work before realizing that they were better off as friends. A source claims the relationship ended on good terms.

“They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on. It’s totally amicable,” said one of the outlet’s sources.

Jessie and the Logan Lucky actor first started dating in 2018, shortly after Channing left his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. They frequently shared photos of each other on social media.

The couple’s decision to break up is somewhat surprising given how fond Channing and Jessie seemed to be of one another. The article reports that just a few months ago, Jessie shared a touching video of herself bonding with Channing’s daughter Everly in an Instagram video.

Their first break up occurred in December 2019. Jessie and Channing called quits on their relationship after a year of dating. At the time, People reported that Channing was very busy, and they were struggling to make time for one another. He even joined the dating app Raya after they parted ways. However, the break up didn’t last long. By January, the two had reunited and were quick to make their relationship Instagram official yet again.

After re-establishing their relationship, the couple was spotted on several dates and frequently shared updates on Instagram. At the end of February, The Inquisitr reported that Channing and Jessie were spotted enjoying a cozy date night together at Nobu in Los Angeles, just weeks after getting back together.

While their first foray into romance lasted an entire year, their second attempt at a relationship only worked out for about four months. The couple could reunite again down the line, but for now, it seems Channing and Jessie are both ready to move on.

On social media, fans seemed to have mixed reactions to the news. Some of Channing’s supporters appeared to be happy that he and Jessie have reportedly broken up. A few Twitter users seemed to be hopeful that Channing would somehow reconcile with Jenna, even though she is currently engaged to Steve Kazee.

“Yea that was a big mistake on his part to being part of that relationship,” wrote one person.

“Top news! I mean I really needed this amaaaazing info…….chan babes when are you free?” said another user.