Yovanna Ventura Only Wears Tight Leggings & Accessories In New Instagram Photo

Yovanna Ventura has been posting photos and videos over the past week on her Instagram feed and often referenced the coronavirus quarantine. And her newest post was no exception, as the cutie posed in nothing but leggings and accessories for a two-part update.

In the first snap, Yovanna appeared to strike the Bambi pose and placed her hands in between her knees. She leaned forward slightly and glanced over her right shoulder at the camera. Her hair was brushed to the left side with a piece that obscured one eye, although her pouty expression was in full view.

The model rocked a pair of black, high-waisted leggings that were very tight. She added glam to her look with a couple of white gloves and sparkling earrings. Yovanna also wore a flirty makeup application that included shimmery eyeshadow, blush, and glossy lipstick.

The backdrop was made up of satin white sheets that glimmered in the light, and a gold and green object was visible in the foreground.

In the second photo, Yovanna struck a similar pose except her hair was brushed out of her face. Her sideboob peeked through and she was lit up in an orange glow that added to the sultry mood. Her earrings were easier to see in this snap, and it featured long strands of glittering gems that were in upside u-shapes. It was comprised of white, pink, and green stones.

The image was a closer-up look at the bombshell’s face and was cropped from her chest up.

The new photos garnered over 77,300 likes and many fans took to the comments section to talk about the sizzling pics.

“Love these my magical friend,” gushed a supporter.

Others responded to her joking caption about everyone’s weekend plans.

“Making staying at home a lotttt better,” declared a second admirer.

“Definitely gonna walk to the kitchen at some point. Might swing by bathroom first. Who knows?” wrote a third social media user.

“Working. Buttttt… you should do another workout live this weekend!” exclaimed a follower.

In addition, Yovanna posted another eye-catching photo series three days ago, that time rocking a pair of light pink pants and a white jacket. The snaps were all taken outdoors near a white archway as the model struck several different poses. Her jacket was cropped and her pants had a high-waisted fit with two short slits that allowed her to showcase her heels. Green palm leaves peeked through in some of the shots and added a tropical vibe.