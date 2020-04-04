Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Dances Around In Skintight Brown Leggings And Dodges Fake Gunfire

Reginae's fans thought her living room performance was hilarious.

Reginae Carter rocked a sporty ensemble to show off her dance moves and acting skills in a video that ended with a round of fake gunfire.

On Friday, Reginae took to Instagram to share her living room performance with her 4.8 million followers. For the past few days, the 21-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and author Toya Johnson has been entertaining herself and her fans by spending a lot of time in front of the camera. The videos that she’s shared with her fans have included a lot of dancing, and she’s even taken on the “Hit Every Beat” TikTok challenge while wearing a waist trainer.

For her latest performance, the former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star wore a chocolate-colored outfit that included a pair of shiny spandex leggings. The athletic pants were so tight that they almost looked painted on. They had a high waist that hit Reginae at the thinnest part of her torso. This accentuated her hourglass shape.

Reginae’s matching brown crop top had long sleeves and a crew neck. She was wearing her long, slightly wavy black hair down and pushed over the front of her right shoulder. She didn’t appear to have any makeup on, and she was barefoot.

The popular Instagram influencer was shown dancing around on the hardwood floor of her living room. She had a big smile on her face, and she was playing a recording of a crowd chanting. Reginae was pretending like she was a part of their celebration as she wiggled her hips from side-to-side and pranced around on her tiptoes. Just as she was really getting into her joyous performance, the crowd was silenced by a round of gunfire. Reginae feigned shock and immediately fell to the floor as if she were trying to avoid getting shot. She then scampered out of view on her hands and feet.

As of this writing, Reginae’s video has racked up over 314,000 likes. It was also met with a flood of crying laughing emoji, including a trio of them from her mother. Additionally, Reginae’s solo dance party inspired over 20,000 comments from her Instagram followers.

“Nae took me out with this one,” read one response to her video.

“I was not ready,” another fan wrote.

“This it!! She won!!! They need to sign her now,” a third commenter remarked.

A few of Reginae’s followers suggested that she should consider an acting career. However, she has already proven that she can do a lot more than pretend to dodge gunshots; she played Ray J’s love interest in a Christmas movie last year.