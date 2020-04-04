Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Incredible Bod In Blue Bikini

Lindsey Pelas has been keeping her Instagram fans updated with a variety of throwback pics and selfies lately, and shared another eye-catching picture today that was all about her bikini bod. The stunning blonde posed on top of a paddle board and flaunted her incredible physique in a blue bikini.

In the photo, Lindsey balanced on top of a white and teal paddle board that was floating near boat slips. There were a variety of yachts and sailing boats in the backdrop and the geotag revealed that she was in Marina del Rey, California. The model bent her left knee in and extended her other leg to the side. She then leaned back on her left arm and held the paddle with her right hand. It rested on her shoulder and she gazed into the distance with a sultry pout on her face.

Lindsey’s bikini top had a v-neckline and halter-style straps. Plus, her bottoms had a low waistline and thin side straps that rested in the middle of her curvy hips.

The hottie wore her hair down in a side part and brushed her locks in front of to her left shoulder. Her makeup application included dark, long lashes, silver eyeshadow, and pink lipstick. She accessorized simply with sparkling stud earrings.

The photo was taken on a sunny day and there weren’t any clouds visible in the sky. Her tan was hard to miss and her skin looked flawless.

The update is getting lots of attention already, even though it’s only been live for 15 minutes. It’s received over 11,100 likes and many followers rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“You look absolutely Stunning,” gushed an admirer.

“You look AMAZING!!!!!!!!” exclaimed a second supporter.

Others responded to her caption as Lindsey seemed to be looking forward to the day when the coronavirus quarantine is over.

“I miss the ocean. I would love to be back near it again to go swimming and diving,” wrote a third social media user.

“A margarita sounds great!!” declared a fan.

Plus, the stunner posted another flirty update a couple of days ago. That time, she shared a video of herself dancing in her living room and showed off her figure in a sports bra and light denim bottoms. Her sports bra was black with white checkered accents and her high-waisted bottoms fit her snugly. Lindsey wore her hair in a half ponytail with luxurious curls and she appeared to be having a great time.