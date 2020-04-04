Kendra Duggar Shares Rare Photo Of 5-Month-Old Daughter Addison

Kendra and Addison share a sweet mother-daughter moment in new snap.

Kendra Duggar is only 21 years old and is already a mother of two kids. The Counting On star was just recently seen in a new photo featuring herself alongside her happy 5-month-old daughter Addison Renee and fans love it. She and husband Joe Duggar also share a son, Garrett David, who will turn 2 in June.

Joe and Kendra share a joint Instagram account, but they are not quite as active as some of the other members of their family. That’s why it’s always a treat for fans to see pictures coming from the couple, especially of the kids. This current one shows off their youngest child in the arms of her mom. The Duggar daughter-in-law is smiling big showing off her pearly whites. She is known for always smiling and giggling, as seen in many episodes of the TLC show.

Standing outside enjoying the warmer weather is Kendra wearing an olive green shirt with part of her locks pulled back off of her face and her shorter bangs swept off to the side. The rest of her long blond hair is hanging down her back. She is also wearing full on makeup, including soft neutral colors on her eyelids and thick black mascara on her lashes. Kendra has on a pair of homemade dangling earrings from an Etsy shop located in her home state of Arkansas.

Many of her Instagram followers mentioned that Kendra Duggar looks like she has lost some weight since the last time they saw her in a snapshot. She does appear to be a bit thinner, especially in her face.

Baby Addison is all smiles in the photo just like her mom. In fact, many Duggar fans took to the comments to say how much she looks like Kendra.

“Wow she is your twin!! So cute!” one Instagram user said.

“She’s going to have her mother’s beautiful smile,” another fan mentioned.

Even sisters-in-law, Jessa Seewald and Lauren Duggar, hopped on to comment on how cute the snap is. The Duggar granddaughter has on a salmon-colored dress with white polka dots. She is also wearing a cute ivory bow on the top of her head. What is also noticeable is the adorable baby bracelet that is seen on Addison’s wrist. A few fans wanted to know where Kendra got it from.

As seen in previous Instagram posts, Garrett looks like he is enjoying being big brother to Addison. Back in February, the two siblings appeared to be laughing together in a couple of adorable photos. They were sitting side-by-side giggling and having fun.