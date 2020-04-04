Kindly Myers Flaunts Bombshell Bod In Racy Red Lingeie

Kindly Myers’ most recent Instagram upload was met with plenty of praise from her 1.9 million fans. The Playboy bombshell took to her popular page on Saturday, April 4, to tease followers with a photo that showed her trim figure in a seductive lingerie set. While most of her fans are hunkering down at home, Myers has been continuing to entertain them by adding new content to her scandalous feed. In her most recent share, the model reminded followers to stay home and keep their distance.

She stood in profile, facing her backside toward the camera. Her small thong bottoms did her nothing but favors, tucking perfectly into her bubbly bottom. The panties boasted a gorgeous, deep red color that helped accentuate her bronze skin. They had thin strips that sat snug on her side, drawing attention to her tight thighs.

The top was a perfect match to the racy bottoms, clasping in the middle of her back while accentuating her fit shoulders and arms. Myers did not allow for any of her cleavage to show in the shot, covering that portion of her chest with a white blouse. The sheer shirt draped from her side right side up to the sleeve her left hand, which she playfully placed near her lips.

The blond cutie pulled her tresses up in a high bun, allowing a few loose pieces to escape and fall around her eyes. She brought out her stunning features with her usual application of makeup that included defined brows and thick mascara. She added a small amount of blush to her cheeks, perfectly complimenting her tanned complexion.

The model stood in her bathroom in front of a gorgeous soaking tub. The piece looked perfect in the space and had matte black faucets as well as a small chrome detail just below it. A funky, geometric chandelier hung above the tub, and the brass color gave the bathroom a pop of color.

It hasn’t taken long for fans to flood to Myers’ post and sing her praises. In addition to 12,000 likes, fans have commented over 200 times with many happy followers adding emoji to express their feelings.

“Dang u fine. Good morning beautiful,” one follower raved, adding a few red heart emoji alongside their words.

“You are really so awesome,” another one of the model’s admirers added.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” one more beamed over the sexy share.

The Professional Smokeshow has made it a habit of posting NSFW photos for fans, sharing a pantless photo on her page earlier this week.