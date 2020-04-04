Eva Longoria Rocks Tight Workout Gear & Shows Off Yoga Skills In Instagram Video

Actress Eva Longoria surprised her 7.8 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a short video clip that showcased her yoga prowess as well as her killer curves.

The video was filmed outdoors, and Eva had placed a black yoga mat on what appeared to be a large stone patio area with a barbecue towards the back. Several green trees were visible in the background, giving the space natural beauty and serenity.

Eva showed off her toned physique in a pair of burgundy leggings that clung to every inch of her curves. The leggings were a high-waisted style that hugged her slim waist, and showcased her toned legs and pert derriere.

Eva paired the leggings with a matching crop top in the same vibrant shade. The crop top likewise featured a figure-hugging fit that showed off Eva’s incredible body. Her toned arms and shoulders were on full display, and a sliver of her lower back and stomach were visible as Eva executed the difficult yoga moves.

Her brunette locks were pulled back in a messy ponytail and she started the video on her hands and knees. Though she was doing yoga, she had on a pair of white sneakers throughout the workout.

Eva slowly and skillfully elevated her body straight into the air until she was balancing on her head and hands, her posture impeccable. She slowly lowered her feet into another pose while still maintaining her balance, ending it by moving into a position that looked almost like splits done upside down. She returned to her original position with her legs directly above her in the air before heading back to the mat and settling back in child’s pose.

Eva’s followers absolutely loved the glimpse into her fitness skills, and the video racked up over 905,100 views within just two hours. The video also received 3,105 comments within the brief two hour time span from her fans.

“Omg impressive!” one follower commented.

“Sexy body. Sexy woman,” another fan said, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Oh my goodness!” another fan exclaimed in the comments section.

“Perfect woman,” one follower added.

As the video demonstrates, Eva works hard on sculpting her toned physique, which looks incredible whether she’s in workout gear or swimwear. Back in January 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared an Instagram post in which she rocked a skimpy white bikini that showcased all her curves to perfection. While she often uses her Instagram page as a way to highlight glamorous ensembles she wears, her fans love glimpses of her fit body in vacation attire.