Michie Peachie Sizzles In Bright Orange Bodysuit For Lower Body Workout On Instagram

Fitness model Michie Peachie shared yet another at-home workout with her Instagram followers. In this newest video series, the brunette beauty rocked a flattering orange bodysuit with crisscrossed straps at the back. With ankle weights strapped to her legs, Michie started the circuit at the base of a flight of stairs. She then shook her hips and kicked one leg out to the side as she sent a coquettish look over her shoulder. After that, she launched into a series of sumo steps up the stairs. For this exercise, she took wide diagonal strides as she moved forward and in her caption, she instructed fans to continue the exercise over 20 steps.

In the next video, she tapped her toe onto the step behind her with a diagonal movement. Then she bent the knee of that leg and raised her toe to create a figure “4” as it was placed in front of her standing leg.

Next Michie combined large steps up the stairs with kickbacks. But that wasn’t the last of her combinations. Next, she used side steps to go up the stairs and added a side leg lift, also known as an abduction, to the move.

In the last video in the series, Michie did a set of tiptoe calf raises. For this exercise, she lifted her heels and stepped up the stairs on the balls of her feet.

The post has been liked more than 15,000 times, as of this writing and close to 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered Michie with praise.

“You’re physique is beyond perfection!! You’re an inspiration to us Korean sisters…” one person wrote.

“Omg girl you look incredible!! That suit on you!!” another supporter commented before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Other Instagram users complimented Michie’s form when performing the workout.

“You are so feminine and elegant even doing exercises! You amaze me girl,” a third commenter wrote.

“You have a beautiful body with the grace and flexibility of a ballerina, my love @michie_peachie,”a fourth commenter added.

But amid all of the compliments, some commenters had questions. One fan asked how they could maintain their muscle mass in their legs if they only have 10 and 15-pound dumbbells at home.

In her reply, Michie told the commenter to focus on using the heavier set of dumbbells and include more single-leg exercises into their routine so that they don’t split the amount of resistance that the muscles have to bear.