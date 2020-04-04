Michie Peachie Sizzles In Bright Orange Bodysuit For Lower Body Workout On Instagram

Fitness model Michie Peachie shared yet another at-home workout with her Instagram followers. In this newest video series, the brunette beauty rocked a flattering orange bodysuit with crisscrossed straps at the back. With ankle weights strapped to her legs, Michie started the circuit at the base of a flight of stairs. She then shook her hips and kicked one leg out to the side as she sent a coquettish look over her shoulder. After that, she launched into a series of sumo steps up the stairs. For this exercise, she took wide diagonal strides as she moved forward and in her caption, she instructed fans to continue the exercise over 20 steps.
In the next video, she tapped her toe onto the step behind her with a diagonal movement. Then she bent the knee of that leg and raised her toe to create a figure “4” as it was placed in front of her standing leg.
Next Michie combined large steps up the stairs with kickbacks. But that wasn’t the last of her combinations. Next, she used side steps to go up the stairs and added a side leg lift, also known as an abduction, to the move.
In the last video in the series, Michie did a set of tiptoe calf raises. For this exercise, she lifted her heels and stepped up the stairs on the balls of her feet.
The post has been liked more than 15,000 times, as of this writing and close to 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered Michie with praise.
“You’re physique is beyond perfection!! You’re an inspiration to us Korean sisters…” one person wrote.
“Omg girl you look incredible!! That suit on you!!” another supporter commented before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.
Other Instagram users complimented Michie’s form when performing the workout.
“You are so feminine and elegant even doing exercises! You amaze me girl,” a third commenter wrote.
“You have a beautiful body with the grace and flexibility of a ballerina, my love @michie_peachie,”a fourth commenter added.
QUARANTINE STAIRS ????➕ (Ankle Weights Optional) Feelin cute in @bombshellsportswear this bodysuit is so fun ????????♀️ I’m Having some f*cking FANTASTIC home workouts these days but I fear the more social distancing I do, the more weird I’m getting. ???? Enjoy my intro moves here for a taste of what my husband is dealing with during this time. I’m also a horrible singer, but I won’t put you through that. – ANKLE WEIGHTS ROUTINE 4 sets 1️⃣sumo walks up yo stairs. Just keep repeating for 20 steps 2️⃣tap and raise into a figure 4. Notice that not only is one leg behind me, it is also angled so that when I raise it up, it shapes the number “4” with my legs. With your angled leg, tap behind you (at an angle, so bottom of foot should be facing sideways instead of straight back) then raise your foot, only moving your leg from below your knee. Raise up at that angle to make the number “4”, focus on engaging your hamstring to pull the weight of your leg. These feel great! Repeat on other side 20 reps each leg 3️⃣ step up and kickback, with each step, kickback the other leg with a straight leg. Keep alternating and repeating the stairs until you hit 10 reps each leg. 4️⃣side step up with abduction. With each side step,abduct opposite leg straight out. Do one side for 10 reps and then immediately the other side for 10 reps 5️⃣tip toe calf raises. We are staying on your tippy toes for extra engagement. With every step, stop at the edge of the step so you can get a full range of motion. Begging to come all the way down (securely holding on to rail at same time) and them raise up into a calf raise. Repeat for 20 reps – #quarantine #quarantinelife #homeworkout #homeworkouts #homeexercises #athomeworkouts #athomeworkout #athomefitness #ankleweights #ankleweight
But amid all of the compliments, some commenters had questions. One fan asked how they could maintain their muscle mass in their legs if they only have 10 and 15-pound dumbbells at home.
In her reply, Michie told the commenter to focus on using the heavier set of dumbbells and include more single-leg exercises into their routine so that they don’t split the amount of resistance that the muscles have to bear.