WWE News: Triple H Reveals How Roman Reigns Withdrawing ‘WrestleMania 36’ Has Altered Company’s Plans

Roman Reigns recently pulled out of WrestleMania 36 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. However, while he won’t face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at the event as originally planned, Triple H is confident that the storyline will work out in the long run.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, by way of 411 Mania, “The Game” said that he understands why Reigns pulled out of the event, and knows that he had valid reasons for doing so. However, the WWE executive also said that the sudden change to WWE’s plans just means that the angle will go in a different direction.

“I will say from our standpoint and the storyline standpoint, it’s going to play out in a unique manner and we want it to play out that way. It’s not necessarily putting me in an awkward position, for me, it’s just saying, I don’t want to give away the ending of the movie before the movie takes place. So I think everybody just has to watch and kind of see how things unfolds. But it’ll unfold in a unique way and I think it will be meaningful for everybody.”

“The Game” went on to say that not every fan will be pleased with the direction of the storyline, but for the most part, he believes that it will be satisfactory. He didn’t reveal any clues as to which direction the storyline might take moving forward, however, but the outcome of this weekend’s Universal Championship match should paint a clearer picture.

As documented by Wrestling Inc, Braun Strowman has been confirmed as Reigns’ replacement for the WrestleMania match. Given that there’s no telling when Reigns will return to the company and challenge for the title, it will be interesting to see if Strowman becomes the new champion, given that he’s a full-time superstar.

Goldberg’s title run has also proven to be an unpopular champion thus far, while Strowman has been on the cusp of becoming a dominant main event player for years. However, it’s also possible that WWE will keep the title on Goldberg until Reigns returns, given that the company views it as a marquee match.

However, there has been some speculation that some members of WWE management no longer see Reigns as reliable, since he withdrew from the event without giving the company more notice. While there reportedly isn’t any heat on the superstar at the time of this writing, he may be given less of a significant role in company storylines when he returns.