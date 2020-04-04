Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Reportedly ‘Ecstatic’ About Having A Baby Girl

A source said the couple is happy to have something positive to focus on.

Now that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have revealed that they are expecting a girl, sources are already suggesting that the couple is over the moon about it. In speaking with People, one source said that Perry and Bloom were happy to have something positive to focus their energy on as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are both so excited about having a baby. They are also ecstatic that it’s a girl. They love that they have this amazing, positive thing to focus on right now. It’s such a happy distraction for them,” the source said.

The source also said that Perry is “feeling good” in spite of the circumstances around COVID-19, and that the singer hopes that the guidelines around social distancing will ease up before it’s time for her to give birth.

“Along with so many other people, they stay home. They both try to exercise and eat well so they can stay healthy. Katy really hopes everything has calmed down with the virus by the time the baby will be born this summer,” the source said.

While the “Teenage Dream” singer isn’t worried about giving birth, the source also said that it’s definitely on her mind frequently.

Perry revealed her pregnancy last month in the video for her new song “Never Worn White.” This will be the singer’s first child, and Bloom’s second. He also has a 9-year-old son named Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

In a previous interview with the Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Byron, Perry explained that it took time for her to feel ready for motherhood. She explained that, even a couple of years ago, she didn’t feel ready, but now that she’s prepared herself, she’s ready to dive in.

Even as Perry and Bloom prepare for the birth of their daughter, the couple are also focused on ways that they can give back in this time of need. The source said that both Perry and Bloom were involved in charity work long before the pandemic, and that they have already donated money to several causes related to the virus as well.

“They are both very low-key about it and don’t want any attention. Everyone just knows that they are a very generous couple,” the source said.

Perry and Bloom revealed the sex of their baby yesterday in an Instagram post. In the post, Bloom’s face is covered in pink cream, suggesting that the couple chose to reveal their baby’s sex in a rather messy way.