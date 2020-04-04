Kara Del Toro Sprawls On The Sand Topless In Sizzling Instagram Update

In her latest Instagram update, Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with two smoking hot snaps taken on the beach.

The pictures were taken by Frances Duque and Jesse Rambis, a team working in the realm of photo, video, marketing and PR for influencers. Kara didn’t include a geotag on her location that indicated where exactly the shots were taken, but she did make sure to give Frances and Jesse credit by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption.

The first snap offered a closer perspective, giving Kara’s followers a peek at her upper body only. She was completely topless in the shot, with one elbow on the sand in front of her and the other tucked right near her chest, obscuring most of her ample breasts. However, a flash of side boob was still visible as Kara posed for the shot.

While she left the top behind, she did add a few accessories to the look including a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a silver bangle bracelet on one forearm. Her brunette locks tumbled down her back in a wind-blown style, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the sexy shot.

In the second shot, the camera zoomed out a bit to showcase Kara’s entire physique. She was sprawled out across the pristine white sand of a tropical beach, and a sea plane was visible on the water behind her. While the water was a vibrant turquoise out towards the horizon, it was crystal clear as it washed over the sand on the shore and lapped over Kara’s feet.

Though she was topless, she had on a pair of deep green bikini bottoms with a high-cut style. The bottoms showcased nearly all of her curvaceous lower body, and she posed in a way that further accentuated her hourglass physique.

Kara glanced over her shoulder in the second shot, giving the camera a seductive expression as her bronzed skin glowed in the sunlight.

Kara’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 13,600 likes within just 28 minutes. It also received 154 comments within the same time span.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said simply, followed by a single heart emoji.

“Uhm okay You look STUNNING,” another follower added.

“I think you could take a picture with a potato and you’d still look great,” one fan said, referencing what Kara discussed in the caption of the post.

“What a beautiful angel the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” another commented.

Whether she’s wearing swimwear or regular attire, Kara always manages to highlight her ample curves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a post in which she rocked a knit cardigan and high-waisted underwear. She added her own sexy twist to the ensemble by going completely topless underneath the cardigan, however, showing off a major amount of cleavage.