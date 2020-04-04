‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In A Neon Green Bikini

Gabi posed outside in front of a BMW.

Gabi Butler, one of the stars of the hit Netlix docuseries Cheer, shared a set of sizzling bikini photos on social media that received an enthusiastic response from her ever-growing fanbase.

On Friday, Gabi posted two new pictures on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her 1.7 million followers. The talented 22-year-old cheerleader and popular social media influencer was pictured flaunting her fit physique in a neon green two-piece. Gabi’s tiny bikini top featured thick shoulder straps and a silver ring detail in the center of the bust. The embellishment gave her top a ruched appearance and pulled its low scoop neck down even further to expose Gabi’s perky cleavage and powerful chest muscles.

Gabi’s matching bottoms featured two silver rings near her hip bones that connected the front of the garment to its thick side straps. Her bottoms had a mid-rise waist that showed off her washboard abs. In addition to flaunting her impressive six pack, Gabi was showing off her strong, muscular legs.

On her feet, the petite cheerleader was wearing a pair of white sneakers. She accessorized her bright swimsuit with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a silver pendant necklace.

Gabi had her long, dark hair slicked back into a sleek chignon. She was sporting an understated beauty look that included minimal or no makeup. Her flawless skin had a deep tan, and the sun’s beaming rays were giving it a subtle glow.

Gabi was pictured posing in front of a bright blue BMW sports car parked in the driveway of a home. In her first photo, she was leaning against the vehicle, looking off to her left, and laughing. She wasn’t smiling in the second shot. Instead, her lips were slightly parted, and the bright sunlight was making her squint.

Gabi wasn’t doing any cheer stunts in her photos, but did mention tricks in the caption of her post. She quoted the tagline of the Trix cereal commercials.

Since she first shared her pair of pictures, Gabi’s post has been liked over 172,000 times. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about her stunning snaps.

“Abs dude!! I’m so jealous,” read one response to her post.

“Your body is just GOALS!” another admirer gushed.

Some of Gabi’s Instagram followers also had questions.

“Who is your trainer?” one fan asked.

“Myself,” Gabi replied.

The cheerleader also responded to a fan who asked her where she got her swimsuit. Gabi revealed that her bikini was from PacSun.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabi also wowed her fans with a bikini photo that was snapped at a beach. She shared the snapshot last week, which made some fans worry that she was out celebrating spring break amid the COVID-19 outbreak. However, she reassured her Instagram followers that it was a throwback photo.