Kylie Jenner Sizzles In A Skintight, Zip-Up Outfit To Show Off Her Perfect Hourglass Shape

American social media sensation and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her whopping 168 million followers with a new snap, one in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the pic, uploaded on Saturday, April 4, the 22-year-old reality TV star could be seen rocking a skintight, black zip-up outfit that perfectly hugged her curves and accentuated her hourglass shape.

To complement her simple yet sexy ensemble, Kylie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that rendered her face a perfect matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a thin coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows and highlighting her nose.

In terms of accessories, Kylie opted for a pair of sparkly silver stud earrings to ramp up the glam, while she held her hair together with her hands to pull off a very chic look.

To strike a pose, she sat straight, slightly puckered her lips and looked away from the camera. In the caption, Kylie only used a black heart emoji instead of writing something.

Even though she did not show any skin, the snap garnered more than one million likes within 20 minutes of going live. That’s not all, but fans also flocked to the comments section and left 6,600 messages in which they praised her for her amazing figure and sense of style. Such a volume of interest shows that Kylie is, indeed, the queen of Instagram and fans eagerly wait for her to post new updates on a daily basis.

“You are so beautiful and hot, Kylie. You are my biggest inspiration. Love you so much, keep posting your awesome pics,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! Seeing you refreshed my mind and made my day. Self-isolation feels so much better when I see your pics on my timeline,” another follower enthused.

“Omg, you are totally killing the look. Love your makeup and outfit,” a third user remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer poured his heart out in the comments and even asked Kylie to marry him.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the universe. Will you be my wife?” they wrote.

While some fans used words like “absolute stunner,” “epitome of hotness,” and “simply perfect,” to express their admiration for Kylie, others adopted a millennial approach and posted countless heart, kiss and fire emoji to praise her.

Aside from her fans, the snap was also liked by many other celebrities, models and IG influencers, including Kristina Levina, Chloe Bleinc and Jordyn Jones.