Sierra Skye Sizzles In A Skimpy Black Bikini At Home

Sierra Skye thrilled her 4.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, which she snapped outside on her patio at home. Sierra perched on the edge of a wicker outdoor couch covered with neutral cushions for the shot.

She rocked a bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Sierra has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post, as well as in the picture itself.

The black bikini was simple yet sexy, with triangular cups that showcased her ample assets to perfection. The cups were secured with thin black straps around her neck and back, and the swimsuit had a unique tie detail at the chest, with strips of fabric that dangled down her toned stomach.

Sierra drew even more attention to her cleavage by adding a gold chain necklace with a circular pendant to accessorize.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms, which dipped low on her stomach and stretched high over her hips. The style elongated her toned legs, and while her leg was positioned so that most of the bottoms were covered, fans could still get an idea of what the whole ensemble looked like on Sierra’s fit physique.

Though she was in swimwear, she opted to finish off the outfit with a pair of white socks and white sneakers. She had one foot on the ground and the other propped up on a piece of furniture nearby as she flaunted her curves.

Sierra’s long blond locks were pulled back in a messy bun, with a few strands escaping to frame her face. She added a pair of hoop earrings to the look, and also had a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses perched on the bridge of her nose. She pursed her lips, making a goofy face for the shot.

Sierra’s fans loved the sizzling update, and it racked up over 43,000 likes within just one hour. It also received 301 comments from her eager followers.

“The coolest girl ever,” one fan commented.

“Your pics have been the best during this quarantine baby!” another follower said.

“You’re out of this world! Gorgeous,” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“Body goals,” another fan said, inspired by Sierra’s flawless physique.

The blond bombshell loves to flaunt her curves for her followers, in all kinds of skimpy ensembles. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra shared a smoking hot snap in which she rocked high-cut underwear and a cropped long-sleeved top that showcased a major amount of under boob.