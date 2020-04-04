Veronica Bielik Shows Off Fantastic Figure In Knotted Crop Top & Low-Rise Pants

The Polish model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Saturday, April 4, Polish model Veronica Bielik uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap was taken with Veronica’s smartphone in Mokotów, Warszawa, Poland. In the photo, the 26-year-old stood on a white carpeted floor in front of a sizable mirror. A bed with a white duvet can be seen in the background. She posed with her shoulders back and her back arched. Veronica looked at her phone screen with a small smile playing on her lips, as she snapped the selfie.

For the photo, the model opted to go braless in a pink-and-white knotted crop top, leaving little to the imagination. She paired the t-shirt with low-rise pants, in a slightly different shade of pink. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display.

The Instagram star wore her honey-colored hair in a slightly tousled style. She did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her nails, however, were perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption, Veronica let her followers know how she has been able to maintain her fit physique while quarantining. In addition, she acknowledged that many are facing difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. She then proceeded to encourage fans to send messages to her personal email account, stating that she will be taking the time to respond to the emails as a way to offer support to her audience during these difficult times.

Fans flocked to the comments section to state that they appreciated her sentiment.

“Thank you Veronica. For many of us a few words of yours will lift our spirits. It feels great to be connected to someone as positive as you. A kiss and a hug from a distance,” wrote one commenter.

“What a kind and caring soul you are. The world needs more people like you to make a difference. Thank you @veronicabielik for taking the time to reach out to those in need and the less fortunate in the world. You are an angel,” added another Instagram user.

Many commenters also took the time to compliment Veronica’s stunning good looks.

“Possibly the hottest girl on earth,” gushed a fan.

“So beautiful, [you] look gorgeous in the outfit, love it,” chimed in a different devotee.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.